Skip to main content
Junior Tafuna is maintaining an 'underdog' mentality as he begins his 2022 campaign for Mayor of Sack Lake City

Junior Tafuna, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Junior Tafuna is maintaining an 'underdog' mentality as he begins his 2022 campaign for Mayor of Sack Lake City

After a stellar freshman season, Junior Tafuna is maintaining an 'underdog' mentality to avoid becoming 'average.'
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After an explosive freshman campaign and seizing a major opportunity, Junior Tafuna became one of the most vicious defenders in the entire Pac-12 Conference. For the year, Tafuna recorded 33 total tackles, 5.5 of which were tackles for loss in addition to a fumble recovery and pass break-up. For his efforts, Tafuna was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Following such a successful first season, Tafuna is trying to maintain an 'underdog mentality' in order to avoid becoming average.

As part of his development process, Tafuna has been busy training and trying to improve his game. His emphasis? Improving his pass rush and getting off the ball quicker with sound technique.

"It was my pass rush for sure. Last year we were in such a balanced technique that we weren't able to really get off the ball. Since our new technique, getting off the ball, trying to work some new hand moves, finesse and power so, that's a big emphasis. I'm still working on it, I'm not perfect at it but, reps count and if you keep practicing, it's going to work eventually," Tafuna said.

In addition to working on his pass rush, Tafuna is focused on his striking and knock-back as he and the rest of the defensive-line try to 'bring back' the tradition of Utah's lethal defensive lines. In order to achieve this and elevate his game, Tafuna isn't allowing himself to become complacent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Just have the mindset that I’ve never arrived. Once you have that mindset that you’re the guy, you become average…I’m just trying to remind myself that I never arrived. There’s a lot I need to work on, learn, and perfect. Underdog mentality," He said.

As for his personal 2022 goals, Tafuna is more concerned about helping the team reach the Pac-12 Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff rather than any personal accolades. However, when asked about potentially stepping in as the Mayor of Sack Lake City, he believes he could fulfill the role or at a minimum, become an 'administrator' as he described.

"I believe it...I believe I can do it but hey, we got dawgs on all sides of me. Im hoping I can and at the end of the day, I'm hoping I can become an administrator of Sack Lake City. That would be fun," Tafuna said.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.
Football

Tyler Huntley shines in Baltimore Ravens preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans

By Cole Bagley19 hours ago
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 29
Football

Who will be Utah's backup quarterback?

By Cole Bagley23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 12.46.03 PM
Basketball

Watch: Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards unveil classic throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season

By Cole BagleyAug 11, 2022 1:05 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-10 at 7.55.05 PM
Football

Video: Clayton Isbell says 'the safety room is looking really good' as he continues to learn the defense

By Cole BagleyAug 10, 2022 10:22 PM EDT
USATSI_13360356
Football

Ethan Calvert is getting 'better and better' as he focuses on returning from a season-ending knee injury last season

By Cole BagleyAug 10, 2022 9:33 PM EDT
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 37
Football

Video: Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is focused on making plays and securing a spot during fall camp

By Cole BagleyAug 10, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 23
Football

Utah's Micah Bernard named to Bruce Feldman’s College football 'Freaks' List

By Cole BagleyAug 10, 2022 12:05 PM EDT
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 13
Football

Video: JT Broughton says the corners are 100% and pose as one of the most talented groups in the nation

By Cole BagleyAug 9, 2022 9:00 PM EDT