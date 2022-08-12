Junior Tafuna is maintaining an 'underdog' mentality as he begins his 2022 campaign for Mayor of Sack Lake City

After an explosive freshman campaign and seizing a major opportunity, Junior Tafuna became one of the most vicious defenders in the entire Pac-12 Conference. For the year, Tafuna recorded 33 total tackles, 5.5 of which were tackles for loss in addition to a fumble recovery and pass break-up. For his efforts, Tafuna was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Following such a successful first season, Tafuna is trying to maintain an 'underdog mentality' in order to avoid becoming average.

As part of his development process, Tafuna has been busy training and trying to improve his game. His emphasis? Improving his pass rush and getting off the ball quicker with sound technique.

"It was my pass rush for sure. Last year we were in such a balanced technique that we weren't able to really get off the ball. Since our new technique, getting off the ball, trying to work some new hand moves, finesse and power so, that's a big emphasis. I'm still working on it, I'm not perfect at it but, reps count and if you keep practicing, it's going to work eventually," Tafuna said.

In addition to working on his pass rush, Tafuna is focused on his striking and knock-back as he and the rest of the defensive-line try to 'bring back' the tradition of Utah's lethal defensive lines. In order to achieve this and elevate his game, Tafuna isn't allowing himself to become complacent.

“Just have the mindset that I’ve never arrived. Once you have that mindset that you’re the guy, you become average…I’m just trying to remind myself that I never arrived. There’s a lot I need to work on, learn, and perfect. Underdog mentality," He said.

As for his personal 2022 goals, Tafuna is more concerned about helping the team reach the Pac-12 Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff rather than any personal accolades. However, when asked about potentially stepping in as the Mayor of Sack Lake City, he believes he could fulfill the role or at a minimum, become an 'administrator' as he described.

"I believe it...I believe I can do it but hey, we got dawgs on all sides of me. Im hoping I can and at the end of the day, I'm hoping I can become an administrator of Sack Lake City. That would be fun," Tafuna said.

