Karene Reid and Utah's defense have 'come a long way since spring'

With the season right around the corner, Karene Reid and Utah's defense are gelling at the right time in preparation for the 2022 campaign.
After losing several key leaders amongst the defense from the 2021 roster, the Utes have had to transition into somewhat of a new era. Without guys like Devin Lloyd, Mika Tafua, Nephi Sewell and Vonte Davis, all of which were key in Utah's first ever Pac-12 Championship title, that transition has provided a new challenge. However, now just weeks away from the season, linebacker Karene Reid is feeling confident in himself and the defense as a whole.

After what was a stellar freshman season, Reid was not only able to learn from one of the best to ever wear the crimson colors, but he also recorded a large number of reps which now has him on track to step into a starting linebacker position for the Utes. While that's been the expectation for the promising defender since Lloyd and Sewell departed, Reid said that between last season, spring and fall camp, he's come much further these last few weeks even though spring allowed him to take some sizable steps in terms of his development.

"Last season was great. I would definitely summarize it as a learning experience. I had so many good leaders and influences within my linebacker room and within the team. I feel like my biggest takeaway was just learning...spring was good. I definitely feel like I've come a lot further in my game this fall but, spring camp I took some big steps as well," Reid said.

As previously mentioned, the defense lost quite a few impact players this last offseason which has put younger guys like Reid, Cole Bishop, Junior Tafuna and Van Fillinger in unique situations where they are now expected to be the "experienced" leaders after just a single season of play. While filling those voids immediately after the departure of those key veterans during spring ball was difficult, Reid says the defense is looking much better during fall camp.

"Fall camp has been great," Reid explained. "I feel like the defense has come such a long way since the spring. I feel like the offense definitely had the upper hand on us during the spring but we've definitely come together and have really gelled." 

A lot of that development for the group as a whole has simply come with more reps and time. With so many new faces among the defense and a good amount of underclassmen being asked to fulfill leadership roles, time has certainly been an ally. Additionally, with players like Lander Barton and Justin Medlock from the class of 2022 being so prepared and college ready, Utah's defensive depth might be the most impressive we've ever seen.

"Lander and Justin, they are really impressive, especially as freshman. Some of the things that they're doing, they're so far ahead than I was when I first came. So, really smart players, fast players and super athletic."

With the season now just days away, the defense is coming together at right time as the team begins preparations for Florida. While the Gators will certainly provide a real test as to just how talented and deep this Utah defense is, Reid proved he can play at an elite level last season and is ready to be a primary leader of this unit in 2022.

Football

