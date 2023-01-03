Skip to main content
Kyle Whittingham provides update on Cam Rising's Rose Bowl injury

Kyle Whittingham provides update on Cam Rising's Rose Bowl injury

Kyle Whittingham said Rising's injury 'doesn't look good.'
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

During what was another disappointing outcome in the Rose Bowl, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising yet again sustained an injury in the contest that sidelined him for the rest of the game.

While he didn’t divulge too many details, head coach Kyle Whittingham did provide an update on Rising’s injury that may keep him off the field for some time.

“The injury to Cam is a leg injury. It doesn’t look good, I’ll tell you that,” Whittingham said. “It looks like it could be something that takes awhile to recover from so that's not a positive right now.”

A tough situation for second-year starter Cameron Rising, who, for the second year in a row, had to watch his team lose in the Rose Bowl from the sideline.

“It breaks my heart. He’s such a warrior, such a fierce competitor. He’ll be back from injury. Hopefully he is back with us. That's to be determined,” Whittingham added.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As Whittingham continued, he explained how the injury was a severe blow to morale and that the team did not respond the way they should’ve as the Lions took complete advantage and dominated the Utes from that point on.

Looking ahead to Cam’s future, this will likely heavily impact his decision to return and may put him in a situation where he has to come back in order to give himself a better chance at the NFL.

If it is as serious as Whittingham says, Rising will likely be sidelined for some time as he works toward recovery.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 8.37.29 AM
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 8 Utah Utes vs No. 11 Penn State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

What Whittingham said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State this week

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

Three keys to a Utah Utes victory: Rose Bowl edition

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
Football

What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State this week

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws the ball in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Who will be the Utah Utes next quarterback if Cam Rising leaves?

By Cole Bagley
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Football

Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions: Nicholas Singleton

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes defensive end Gabe Reid (91) celebrates his sack against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State Part 4

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) carries the ball for a touchdown the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Football

Utes to watch in the Rose Bowl vs Penn State: Ja'Quinden Jackson

By Cole Bagley