‘Last season was a teaser’, Devin Kaufusi and the Utes are building on 2021’s success.

With just two weeks left in Utah’s Spring Camp, the program is continuing to get a better understanding of how the team looks, who the key contributors will be and which of the young guys are beginning to show promise. As one of those key contributors and a leader, Devin Kaufusi is looking to do more individually and as a team.

With just three practices remaining, the Utes are nine days away from their spring game. With spring camp nearly complete and looking forward to next season, Kaufusi knows that you can’t coast off one-season's success. Playing in all 14 games in 2021 where he recorded 13 tackles (1.5 TFL), he’s now looking to do more.

“Last season was a really important season. As a team, we went through a lot,” Kaufusi said. “On the field, I want to come in and get better each day. Grind it out and master my craft. I learned a lot last season skills-wise, and the Utah mentality, culture really seeped into me. It’s why I wanted to come back for my senior season.”

Winning the Rose Bowl last season is something every Utah player and fan wanted, of course, but Kaufusi thinks there’s more to look forward to from the current squad.

“(Last year) was a bit of a teaser,” Kaufusi said smiling when asked what does getting to the Rose Bowl say about the program and team moving forward. “We want to do more and we are picking up right where we left off with our opener against Florida. We are capable of more.”

Helping the Utes have more success is newly appointed defensive tackle coach, former Ute and two-time NFL Pro Bowler Luther Elliss. As Elliss acclimates to the program, Kaufusi mentioned that he is already having an impact and helping the room improve.

“Luther has been unbelievable,” Kaufusi said. “I’ve been around a lot of football my whole life, and he dissects it in a different way. What he picks up on and how he approaches the position as a defensive lineman is crazy. He’s been able to really make us better.”

In addition to being one of the more seasoned veterans in the position group, Kaufusi was named a spring captain which means a lot to him. He knows the responsibility and expectations that come with it, and he’s been embracing the challenge.

“Being voted a captain has been the biggest honor,” Kaufusi said. Transferring here, I wanted to earn the respect of my teammates. Coach Whitt says that it’s not the coach’s team, but it’s a team governed by the players. To have a role that gives me the opportunity to serve more and help the team, I love it.”

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Kaufusi says that the team wants to repeat as Pac-12 champions and that home victories will be pivotal to that quest.

“We want to protect the house and go undefeated at home,” Kaufusi said. “We want to be playing in January. The coaches are helping us grow closer and become better. We believe we can be the best defense in the Pac-12 and a top defense in the nation.”

Transferring from BYU, the road to become a captain on Utah’s tough and competitive defense was never going to be easy. Devin Kaufusi is navigating it strongly and competing hard every day to make 2022 a memorable season.

“We have some time until fall,” Kaufusi said. “But we know what happens today and the days to come will show up on the scoreboard.”

