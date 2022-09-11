Skip to main content
Marcus Williams records interception in Baltimore Ravens debut

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports.

In his first game as a Raven, former Ute and safety Marcus Williams intercepted Joe Flacco to help give the Ravens an early lead.
After signing with the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason, former Ute and safety Marcus Williams picked off Jets quarterback Joe Flacco in his Ravens debut.

In the 2022 season opener against the New York Jets, Williams picked off Flacco near the Jets 45 yard line and nearly turned it into six points as he returned it all the way to the New York 14 yard line.

While somewhat of a questionable throw by Flacco, Jets tight end Lawrence Cager slipped which opened the door for Williams to intercept the football completely uncontested.

Following the interception, the Ravens took the lead on a 24 yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

With the majority of the second quarter remaining, Baltimore leads New York 3-0.

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

