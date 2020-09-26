SI.com
Marquise Blair done for the season following serious knee injury

Ryan Kostecka

Sunday night was a huge on game in terms of the Seattle Seahawks and their aspirations of winning a Super Bowl — again.

Not only were the Seahawks facing the revamped New England Patriots, it was a chance for Seattle to make an early-season statement.

And they did just that, taking down the Patriots 35-30 on Sunday night football — but it came at a cost.

Injuries to starting linebacker Bruce Irvin and nickel cornerback Marquise Blair have been lost for the season due to knee injuries.

"Both Bruce and Marquise are going to have to have surgery, so that means that they will be done for the season, which is really a big blow," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend; we certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both of those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play, so it'll be difficult to replace those guys in that regard."

Blair, the former Utah defensive back, is a big loss for the Seahawks as he had taken massive strides during the offseason to emerge as the team's starter at nickel. He was chosen with the 47th overall pick in last year's draft and primarily saw the field last season in a reserve role.

"On the other side of it is Marquise just breaking in for the first time and getting it rolling and really making a big splash to start the season off with this," Carroll said.

Blair was hurt in the second quarter of the game when teammate K.J. Wright came barreling into his lower body following a tackle on Sony Michel.

