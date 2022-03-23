Micah Bernard recalls his early Rose Bowl touchdown, starting at corner and day one of Spring Camp.

Last season, Utah made a historic run to the New Years' Rose Bowl game, a feat the organization intends to replicate this season. Micah Bernard, a California native, relished the opportunity to play such an important game in his home state.

“Being from California, watching that game, it was very different because a lot more people than just my family showed up to watch that game. Just to be a part of that, it's heartwarming because I grew up watching it and now I’m actually playing in it. In that moment it was unreal,” Bernard explained.



The Rose Bowl game witnessed Utah face Ohio State, a Big-10 team that also played in red and white. For Bernard, the jersey color similarity made the game that much more special.

“It was crazy,” Bernard said. “We wore the same color pretty much so you just see a whole bunch of red. It was just a crazy feeling. It was loud. I can’t explain it. Inside it made me glow, it made me smile.”

With a depleted secondary due to injury, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley decided to experiment with replacement players at the CB position. Ultimately, Bernard showed the skill set to play both sides of the ball, something he hasn’t done since high school.

“It was very draining, mentally and physically,” Bernard described, “I had to think so much. My body hasn’t done that since high school and I didn’t even play that much. Both sides…I just remember going back to the hotel and falling straight to sleep.”

Whilst recording a team-high 10 tackles at CB, Bernard also showed prowess with his hands on offense, scoring Utah’s second TD of the first quarter, putting them up 14-0 against the Buckeyes.

“All season I probably get that throw to me once or twice. Going into that play I’m thinking it’s probably not going to go to me,” Bernard recalls. “I look back and I see Cam [Rising] staring directly into my eyes. I’m like, ‘Oh snap! He might throw it.’ The ball goes in the air and I’m like, ‘Literally, I’m not catching it, It’s too far out of the way.’ I got my fingertips on it, got my foot down and I got it….I couldn’t even celebrate because I didn’t think I was going to make that play. Being an athlete like myself you just do things you don’t expect.”

Starting on defense and facing some of the best receivers in the country didn’t phase Bernard either. Rather, he took it as an opportunity to grow.

“I didn’t go into the game thinking, ‘Oh they’re so talented,’” Bernard explained. “Yes, they are talented. My mindset was just do my job…I don’t care who’s lined up across from me, I’m going to try to do my job…They had a record-setting night. When you go back and look at it then you can appreciate what they’ve done over the season. I appreciate them. They made me a better player and a better person.”

The Utes Spring Camp started on Tuesday giving players the first opportunity since the Rose Bowl to practice together. The RB position has a noticeable absence in TJ Pledger, who will appear at Utah’s Pro Day on Thursday, March 24. The RB package has also seen the addition of freshman Jaylon Glover. In response, Bernard shared some insight into what his role in the running game might look like this season.

“I belong here. I’ve been here for 3 years, I’ve always played my role. My role is anything you need me to play, anything you need me to do. That’s my thing and that's going to continue to be it until I’m gone out of here. Everybody knows I’m a team player. I love the team, my coaches, we’re a family here. I’m going to do whatever I need,” Bernard said.

With day one of Spring Camp in the books, the Utes coaching staff are beginning to see what their team has to offer this season and whether they can not only replicate the Pac-12 Championship, but potentially redeem themselves in a New Year’s Six Bowl Game.



“It was a good one today. We learned a lot about ourselves,” Bernard said, “We’ve got a lot of young talent coming in. They showed up today, it’s going to continue to get better. We’ve got 14 more of these, but we’re looking pretty good. We’re going to build off of what we did last year.”

