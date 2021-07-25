Nate Johnson One Of The Fastest High School Quarterbacks Of All-Time

According to a recent study by 'Tracking Football', an advanced scouting platform, current Utah commit Nate Johnson is one of the fastest high school quarterbacks of all-time

More often than not, people will hear the words 'dual-threat' quarterback and automatically assume it's a player who can run really fast and throw the football really far.

They also typically assume that the 'dual-threat' label renders that quarterback from being able to dissect defenses and stand strong in the pocket to deliver the ball on time. If a quarterback is a dual-threat, there's no need to stand in the pocket and potentially get sacked waiting for a receiver to get home, they could just take off and run.

Nate Johnson, Courtesy of Utah Athletics

By all means necessary, Nate Johnson is a dual-threat quarterback.

The four-star prospect out of Clovis HS in California, Johnson fits into this mold of dual-threat quarterbacks as someone who is able to run really fast and throw the football really far.

But when it comes to the rest of the typical definitions of a dual-threat quarterback, that's where the comparisons with Johnson end. During the Elite 11 Finals two weeks ago, Johnson proved that he has the ability to dissect defenses and is willing to stand in the pocket to deliver an accurate throw.

Along with those who have come before him such as Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals), Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders), Bryce Young (Alabama Crimson Tide) and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma Sooners), Johnson is poised to become the next great dual-threat quarterback capable of beating opponents with both his arms and legs.

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

But what makes the Utah football commit even more different than those that have come before him is that he's one of the fastest ever to play the position. Johnson was recently named the CIF Central Section Athlete of the Year after dominating on the gridiron and track this past year.

A true dual-sport athlete in every sense of the word, Johnson not only shined on the gridiron, he took his talents to the track this past spring and walked away as the CIF Central Section 100-meter and long jump champion. His PR of 10.52 in the 100-meter dash would rank him the third fastest high school quarterback of all-time, according to Tracking Football, an advanced scouting platform.

By no means is this article stating that due to his elite speed, Johnson will become better than all of the quarterbacks listed above.

There is still a lot left to be desired with his game when it comes to football, particularly his willingness to rely on his athleticism and his inability to throw receivers open. But that can all be rectified and if done so, combining his natural athleticism with his new skillsets could set him on a path towards stardom.

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka