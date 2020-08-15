SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

NCAA recruiting dead period extended through Sept. 30

Ryan Kostecka

It may come as no surprise to many within the college landscape but the NCAA announced on Wednesday, August 12 that the recruiting dead period would be extended in all sports all the way until September 30.

The dead period precludes all in-person recruiting, but phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur, including video tour sessions of the facilities.

Nearly three months ago on May 27, the NCAA announced that recruiting dead period would be extended all the way until July 31 — but that has now changed with new information coming in regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spike in cases throughout the nation.

How this will continue effect the 2021 recruiting landscape remains to be seen, but it appears that schools that were able to get recruits on their respective campuses prior to the shutdown in mid-March now have a significant advantage.

This doesn't necessarily bode well for Utah, who currently has the Pac-12's 10th best class with only 8 committed recruits — meanwhile programs like Oregon and USC are flourishing with a combined 34 commits who rank fourth and eighth in the country, respectively.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according to SI All American's John Garcia.

EHWdLmmU4AArycb

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

Rounding out the offensive recruits is three-star offensive lineman Koli Faaiu out of North Creek High School (Bothell, WA).

ffbcb1vm_400x400

Defensively the Utes are led by three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, and a key piece of Utah's defense moving forward.

Joining Reynolds on the defensive side of the ball are three-star defensive end Viliami Pouha out of Bingham High School (South Jordan, UT), three-star outside linebacker Jonah Elliss out of Moscow Senior High School (Moscow, ID) and JUCO defensive tackle Tevita Fotu out of Snow College (Ephraim, UT).

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa to announce commitment soon

It's nearly decision time for 3-star safety Jeffrey Bassa, one of Utah's top targets on its board. The local product out of Kearns High School is viewed as a difference-maker at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA announces no fall championships in 2020; CFP still alive

Announced by NCAA president Mark Emmert on Thursday evening, the NCAA has officially proclaimed that there will be NO fall championships for any sport across its three divisions

Ryan Kostecka

Utah players and coaches with mixed emotions over canceled fall season

When the Pac-12 made its announcement on Tuesday afternoon to cancel the fall sports season, Utah coaches and players took to Twitter to voice their concerns and how they're to attack the next few months

Ryan Kostecka

Utah QB Jake Bentley named to Johnny Unitas preseason award watch list

In just under two years, Utah transfer quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown the ball 30 times in a college football game — but that hasn't stopped the preseason accolades from rolling in

Ryan Kostecka

Utah OL Nick Ford settles the score with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott

Nick Ford, a starting offensive lineman for the Utes and the outspoken leader of the team regarding the #WeAreUnited movement, spoke with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to regarding their differences

Ryan Kostecka

#WeAreUnited not pleased with Pac-12's decision to end fall sports

The Pac-12 believes it's doing what's best for its college athletes when it canceled the fall sports season on Tuesday — but the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited group expressed their displeasure over the decision

Ryan Kostecka

Myocarditis; The real issue at heart regarding college football

With the upcoming college football season on the verge of being canceled this fall, the real issue at heart is one with the heart — myocarditis and the longterm effects following COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma proving his worth in the NBA bubble

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a run at the NBA title, Kyle Kuzma is going to have to emerge as a trusted component of their attack — and he proved on Monday that he's ready for the bright lights

Ryan Kostecka

Utah players in support of the #WeWantToPlay movement

With the upcoming college football season in serious jeopardy, multiple Utah football players have taken to social media to show support of the #WeWantToPlay movement hoping to save the season

Ryan Kostecka

Following CEO meeting Tuesday, Pac-12 cancels fall sports

Following the Pac-12 CEO meeting on Tuesday afternoon, conference officials decided that there would be no fall sports season for 2020 with an earliest start date of sports coming in Jan. 2021

Ryan Kostecka