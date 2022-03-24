Nephi Sewell remains focused on making a 53-man roster after Utah Pro Day

After experiencing the NFL combine and resting a high-ankle sprain, former Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell participated in Utah’s Pro Day up on the hill. Primarily focused on improving his draft stock, Sewell was grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate his skills and is also grateful it's over.

“I definitely think it helped,” Sewell said. “It helped the scouts see how I move…I’ve been healing an injury (high-ankle sprain) so it feels good to just run around and do what I do best.”

“I'm glad it's over first of all,” Sewell continued. “I’m just continuing to play my game…everyone wants to run faster but ya know, going throughout the drills and showing how I really move. It kinda felt like it helped me, but just going throughout the whole thing to keep focused…its going to be a long process. After this its the draft, after this its camp, after this its team camp and after this it's the season, so just trying to find a happy place.”

While Nephi is certainly trying to make his own dreams come true, he does have a slight advantage over most other NFL prospects, professional football runs through his blood. With his brother Penei Sewell currently playing offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, Nephi can take notes from his own family on how to handle this process.

“Lucky for him, he didn’t have the combine. The combine was long nights and early mornings but throughout the interviews and stuff he said, ‘Tell them what you know…keep a level head, don't get too high, don't get too low. You never know who is actually interested so treat every interview like it's the first time.’” Sewell said.

But despite the family ties, Nephi will certainly have to continue forging his own path to make his dreams come true. Having met with a good majority of NFL teams, Sewell is pitching himself as a hard worker with discipline and an “attitude of gratitude”.

“I’d basically tell everyone I am a hard worker. I am always going to come ready to work everyday, disciplined…you don't gotta worry about me on the field, no off the field issues, I promise I am not a headache. I am always going to come in with an attitude of gratitude, it’s not everyday you get to live your dreams so I am just going to be grateful everyday and have that mindset throughout everything,” Sewell said.

In terms of draft goals, Sewell is simply focused on making a final 53-man roster. Doesn’t matter which organization or where, Sewell is concentrated on making his dreams come true, no matter where he may fall.

“Regardless of what happens, I hope to make that fifty-three man roster. At the end of the day, regardless if I am drafted, if I’m not drafted, it’s to make the roster when the season comes,” Sewell explained.

With Pro Day now complete, all eyes will turn to the NFL draft which will take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah