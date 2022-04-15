Skip to main content

Nephi Sewell shares his thoughts on pro day and reflects on his career at Utah

After participating in Utah's pro day, Nephi Sewell joined Sports Illustrated Utah to share his thoughts on his performance and reflected upon his career at the U.

Nephi Sewell began his college career as a defensive back at Nevada. After two years with the Wolf Pack, Sewell made his way to Salt Lake City to play for the Utes. In his first year with Utah, he played three games as a defensive back. The following season, Sewell moved to linebacker for the 2020 campaign where he broke out and posted 40 tackles, five for a loss and registered two interceptions. 

In his final collegiate year in 2021, Sewell put together his most complete performance in the crimson colors and was pivotal in Utah's Pac-12 Championship season with 89 tackles (second-most on the team), 7.5 for a loss and one interception.

Having participated at Pro Day, Sewell will hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Utah Utes
