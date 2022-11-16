Skip to main content
No. 10 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 12 Oregon

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

No. 10 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 12 Oregon

How No. 10 Utah will line up against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After crawling their way back into the top 10 in the latest college football playoff rankings, the Utes are facing the biggest game of the regular season as they prepare for what is basically a Pac-12 Championship semifinal against the Oregon Ducks.

On Monday, the Utes released their latest depth chart, revealing how they intend to lineup against the Oregon Ducks.

Utah Utes depth chart for Oregon Ducks.

Utah Utes depth chart for Oregon Ducks.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and running back Tavion Thomas (9) react to a win against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and running back Tavion Thomas (9) react to a win against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

As Cameron Rising assumes his natural position under center for the Utes, the question this week is whether or not we'll see freshman phenom Nate Johnson take the field again. 

Over the last two weeks Johnson has scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) on just a few touches. While Oregon is a vastly superior opponent, it seems that Johnson has come in to provide some relief for Rising in the red zone as he's been dealing with some knee issues. 

While nobody from the team or coaching staff has mentioned thats the case, it may partially be why we've seen so much from Johnson near the end zone. 

It will be interesting to see whether or not Johnson continues to provide some different packages against the Ducks or if they'll stick with Rising all night.

Running Back

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

1. Tavion Thomas

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

Tavion Thomas was back with a vengeance against Stanford last week as he posted a career high 180 yards and two touchdowns on 22 touches, reminding the entire Pac-12 that he's the best back in the Conference.

If Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson return and provide similar effort to what we've seen from them as of late, in addition to another strong performance by Thomas, the running backs could be the X-factor and help the Utes walk away with a huge win.

Y-Tight End

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.

1. Dalton Kincaid

2. Logan Kendall

While he did return from injury last week, Dalton Kincaid was heavily underutilized and only posted 35 yards on four receptions against Stanford.

Looking ahead to this week, Kincaid will hopefully be more involved seeing as Oregon will require all hands on deck to win. 

Last week was an easy victory and an opportunity for the senior to take the field at Rice Eccles one last time. This week is a must-win that will likely require his contributions to emerge with a victory.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) breaks a tackle from Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Devaughn Vele plans to leave Utah and pursue NFL in offseason

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19425209
Football

Utah Utes jump to No. 3 ahead of crucial matchup with Oregon

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during a play against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrate after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s victory over Stanford

By Jared Dann
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and running back Tavion Thomas (9) react to a win against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Stanford

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

Cameron Rising doesn't plan to return to Utah next season

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19371512
Football

Devaughn Vele with crucial catch for Utes against Stanford

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates a touchdown with the offensive line in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Stanford

By Cole Bagley