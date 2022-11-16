No. 10 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 12 Oregon

After crawling their way back into the top 10 in the latest college football playoff rankings, the Utes are facing the biggest game of the regular season as they prepare for what is basically a Pac-12 Championship semifinal against the Oregon Ducks.

On Monday, the Utes released their latest depth chart, revealing how they intend to lineup against the Oregon Ducks.

Utah Utes depth chart for Oregon Ducks.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) and running back Tavion Thomas (9) react to a win against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

As Cameron Rising assumes his natural position under center for the Utes, the question this week is whether or not we'll see freshman phenom Nate Johnson take the field again.

Over the last two weeks Johnson has scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) on just a few touches. While Oregon is a vastly superior opponent, it seems that Johnson has come in to provide some relief for Rising in the red zone as he's been dealing with some knee issues.

While nobody from the team or coaching staff has mentioned thats the case, it may partially be why we've seen so much from Johnson near the end zone.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Johnson continues to provide some different packages against the Ducks or if they'll stick with Rising all night.

Running Back

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tavion Thomas

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

Tavion Thomas was back with a vengeance against Stanford last week as he posted a career high 180 yards and two touchdowns on 22 touches, reminding the entire Pac-12 that he's the best back in the Conference.

If Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson return and provide similar effort to what we've seen from them as of late, in addition to another strong performance by Thomas, the running backs could be the X-factor and help the Utes walk away with a huge win.

Y-Tight End

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dalton Kincaid

2. Logan Kendall

While he did return from injury last week, Dalton Kincaid was heavily underutilized and only posted 35 yards on four receptions against Stanford.

Looking ahead to this week, Kincaid will hopefully be more involved seeing as Oregon will require all hands on deck to win.

Last week was an easy victory and an opportunity for the senior to take the field at Rice Eccles one last time. This week is a must-win that will likely require his contributions to emerge with a victory.

