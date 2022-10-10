Skip to main content
No. 20 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 7 USC

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

How No. 20 Utah will line up against the No. 7 USC Trojans.
After a tough loss to the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena, Utah dropped to No. 20 in the latest AP poll. On Monday, Utah posted the depth chart for its game against the No. 7 Trojans.

Utah's depth chart for USC.

Quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

1. Cameron Rising

2. Bryson Barnes

Following a disappointing loss and being bested by UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cameron Rising will go toe-to-toe with USC's Caleb Williams.

Through six games, Williams has 1,590 yards, 14 touchdowns and has only thrown a single interception. As for Rising, Utah's quarterback has compiled 1,440 yards, 13 touchdowns and thrown three interceptions.

In another top 25 battle and a chance to regain some conference momentum, Rising will have to put forth his best effort.

Running Back

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) grabs a bad snap and looks to hand off to running back Tavion Thomas (9) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

1. Tavion Thomas

2. Micah Bernard

3. Jaylon Glover

Utah's running game has still yet to find its stride halfway through the season. However, in addition to losing Chris Curry to a season-ending injury, Kyle Whittingham confirmed in his press conference on Monday that Tavion Thomas has not quite been in "full shape."

Luckily, Thomas appears to be doing better which bodes well for the offense as they face the No. 7 team in the country.

U-Tight End

Thomas Yassmin, Utah Utes.

1. Thomas Yassmin

2. Munir McClain

After officially replacing Brant Kuithe on the depth chart, Thomas Yassmin sustained an injury of his own against the Bruins and missed a good portion of the game.

According to Kyle Whittingham, Yassmin is dealing with a day-to-day injury but his status for USC is unknown. If Yassmin is held out, expect to see more of Munir McClain.

