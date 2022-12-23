No. 8 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Rose Bowl vs Penn State

After a dominant victory in the Pac-12 Championship against USC, the No. 8 Utah Utes are headed back to Pasadena with a shot at redemption in the Rose Bowl.

On Monday, the Utes released their latest depth chart, revealing how they intend to lineup against the Nittany Lions.

Utah Utes depth chart for Penn State.

Tight End

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Y-Tight End

1. Logan Kendall

2. Taniela Pututau

U-Tight End

1. Thomas Yassmin

2. Munir McClain

With Dalton Kincaid officially out for the trip back to Pasadena, it will be Thomas Yassmin and Logan Kendall's time to shine.

In absence of Utah's most talented and targeted receiving option, Yassmin and Kendall will be required to fill a significant role for the offense thats heavily relied on the tight end position all season long.

While it will be an adjustment, Yassmin proved on multiple occasions throughout the year that he is capable of putting points on the board and breaking free for big plays. In the Pac-12 Championship alone, Yassmin posted an impressive 81 yards and touchdown on just two catches.

As for Logan Kendall, the senior tight end is powerful blocker that will help the run game and may occasionally find himself open on a few pass plays.

Will it be quite the same as having Kincaid out there? No. But Utah managed just fine without him in several big games this season and will have to do it again to emerge with a victory.

Right Cornerback

Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

1. Zemaiah Vaughn

2. Kenzel Lawler

With Clark Phillips III declaring for the draft and understandably opting out of the Rose Bowl, Zemaiah Vaughn's name has been called to step in and start at right corner.

Luckily for Utah, Vaughn has been a lockdown defender all season long and there should be no concern on his side of the field.

For the year, Vaughn has compiled 22 tackles and leads the team with nine pass break-ups. Week after week, Vaughn seemed to make a critical play that either prevented a big play or kept a quarterback from getting comfortable.

He was fantastic in both games against USC and there's no reason to think he won't uphold the same level of play against Penn State.

