'One-hundred percent all go', wide receiver Makai Cope is ready to contribute in 2022

With just two weeks left in Utah’s Spring Camp, the program is continuing to get a better understanding of how the team looks, who the key contributors will be and which of the young guys are beginning to show promise. As one of those young players with a lot of potential and opportunity, wide receiver Makai Cope is ready to take his game to the next level after using last season as a teaching and growing opportunity.

Just a freshman in 2021, Cope only saw action in two games on special teams. Reflecting on last season, Cope soaked in as much as he could in order to help propel his game forward.

“I definitely took it as a mental note,” Cope said. “All the older guys I look up to, they helped me along the way so I definitely learned a lot from them. Even though I didn’t get my chance last year, it gave me time to build and understand the program better. For this upcoming season, I’m one-hundred percent all go.”

“Just knowing the playbook, that gives you a better opportunity for a coach to put you anywhere. So I can either be on the outside, the inside, anywhere, it doesn’t matter because I know the plays and it gives me a better chance to be on the field and make those plays,” Cope continued.

Despite not playing much last year, Cope was still able to experience and take part in one of the most successful and meaningful seasons in program history. Not only was he able to enjoy being a Pac-12 Champion, but he also relished in all that the Rose Bowl had to offer, especially playing so close to home in California.

“It was unbelievable honestly. I mean, Rose Bowl, that’s home so being able to go home and actually being there, and to see all of our fans there, it was just a great moment,” Cope said.

Now transitioning to spring, Cope is focused on becoming more of a playmaker and contributor. He also hopes to improve his speed and release so that he can create more separation and continue to find ways to get open, which is what he believes is his best quality.

“[I want to be] even more of a playmaker,” Cope said. “Be more of a playmaker than I already am, catch everything and that's what I’m heavily set on. I always want to be the best and to do that I’ve got to train.”

“Speed for sure,” Cope continued. “Route running and release, I am always working on those. My releases are what help me set up the route and create that separation so that's what I am working on…I do a pretty good job of getting open but there’s always room to improve.”

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, not only does Cope expect to have a greater role and receive more reps, but he said the goal remains the same, to repeat as Pac-12 Champions. He also mentioned that while the team would love another shot at the Rose Bowl, he believes they have the ability to go beyond and compete for something greater.

“To get back to that championship. Get back to that championship and that Rose bowl for sure…I feel like we can definitely go further. I really think we can make it to the National Championship if we really put our mind to it and stick together like we have been,” Cope Explained.

