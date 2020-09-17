Oregon and Oregon State get approval to start practicing

In order for the Pac-12 to potentially play college football this fall, ALL 12 teams need to be involved.

Part of the issue holding the conference back has been the combined six teams from Oregon and California, who have yet to be practicing due to state and local guidelines.

Now it appears that two more teams are back to practicing and preparing for a potential upcoming season.

A major hurdle has been cleared for the Pac-12 and for Oregon and Oregon State as Governor Kate Brown and her staff have granted the Ducks and Beavers their exemption from the Oregon Health Authority to resume practices.

In a statement first tweeted by the Oregonian's James Crepea from Brown's spokesperson Charles Boyle, the Governor is allowing Oregon and Oregon State to get back on the practice fields in hopes of beginning the college football season sooner rather than later.

"Governor Brown today is meeting with firefighters, first responders, and members of the incident management teams who have been on the frontlines working to save Oregonian lives and homes from the devastation of wildfires.

Representatives of the University of Oregon and Oregon State University athletic departments met with the Oregon Health Authority this afternoon to discuss their COVID-19 health and safety plans for their football teams. The universities have asked for an exemption to OHA's sports guidance, just as Oregon's professional sports team have been given. We have granted that request, and, under the new guidance, OHA must receive written plans for approval. (The full language of the guidance is below.)

Let me stress that, up to this point, we have received no written plans from the Pac12 for the upcoming season, and we have no details from the conference about their new rapid testing proposal. Until we have those details, we can't move forward in the process.

We want Oregon and Oregon State's players to be able to focus on football while protecting their health and safety. We also want to ensure that team practices will not be derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak that would threaten the health not only of the players and coaches, but of their university communities and the wider communities in Eugene and Corvallis.

OHA Sports Exemption for Pac-12 Conference Institutions

Pac-12 Conference teams wishing to play in the State of Oregon must submit protocols to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Governor's office to ensure training, competition and play aligns with all public health guidance and county phase requirements. Training, competition and play cannot resume until protocols are reviewed and approved by the Governor's office and OHA. Pac-12 Conference sports that are practiced and played within the State of Oregon are exempt from all other sports guidance issued, including the Statewide Collegiate, Semi-Professional, and Minor League Sports, Limited Return to Play guidance. Pac-12 Conference sports teams are expected to adhere to the standards developed by each of their leagues around practice, playing, contact tracing, testing, quarantine and any other applicable area of consideration, including protocols approved by OHA and Governor's Office. Pac-12 Conference sports events that are played in Oregon must comply with the OHA Phase Two Reopening Guidance — Venue and Event Operators."

With the return of Oregon and Oregon State back to the practice fields, the Pac-12 as a whole is that much closer to returning to action.

