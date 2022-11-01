Skip to main content
Oregon, UCLA, USC & Utah remain atop the latest Pac-12 rankings

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon, UCLA, USC & Utah remain atop the latest Pac-12 rankings

After a quiet weekend in the Pac-12, the top four teams remain unchanged heading into November.

1. Oregon 7-1, 5-0 . . . (7) 84 points
2. UCLA 7-1, 4-1 . . . 75
3. USC 7-1, 5-1 . . . 70
4. Utah 6-2, 4-1 . . . 65
5. Oregon State 6-2, 3-2 . . . 54
6. Washington 6-2, 3-2 . . . 51
7. Washington State 4-4, 1-4 . . . 42
8. Arizona 3-5, 1-4 . . . 32
9. Stanford 3-5, 1-5 . . . 24
10. Arizona State 3-5, 2-3 . . . 22
11. Cal 3-5, 1-4 . . . 20
12. Colorado 1-7, 1-4 . . . 7

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. USC, 3. UCLA, 4. Utah, 5. Washington, 6. Oregon State, 7. Washington State, 8. Arizona State, 9. Stanford, 10. Cal, 11. Arizona, 12. Colorado.

Comment: I'm hoping Oregon, USC and Utah all finish with one conference loss and we have to go down to the conference's third or fourth tie-breaking rule to determine which two teams play in the Pac-12 championship game. Controversy will reign. But controversy brings publicity, just like bad officiating brings publicity. We're just waiting around for Nov. 19 when a lot of things will be settled. Sort of.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. USC; 3. UCLA; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon earned what may be an underwhelming win over Cal, but a win is a win. Now they'll look to dominate Colorado before hosting a key game against Washington. USC got a scare from Arizona that maybe makes them look more vulnerable than people thought after also narrowingly escaping Oregon State earlier this year. Utah's outlook looks a little murky with Cam Rising banged up but the top teams largely remain the same.

KEVIN BORBA, ALL CARDINAL

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: Stanford looked terrible against UCLA, as injuries and lack of depth is really beginning to show on offense. The offense is one of the worst units in the country, and the play calling does them no favors. Washington State is one of their last winnable games. Oregon is clearly the best team, and Oregon State or Washington will be eliminated in what should be a great game.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comments: The tiers in the Pac-12 are more defined and stratified than ever. The top four teams haven't lost to anyone outside of that group, and it doesn't seem like any will soon, either. The matchup between Washington and Oregon State could decide which dark horse is ready to make a late push this year, but Oregon, USC, Utah and UCLA are still the clear favorites moving forward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WYATT ALLSUP, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Arizona State; 11. Cal; 12. Colorado.

Comment: Nothing happened in the Pac-12 this week to move the needle for any team. USC’s Caleb Williams threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns without his top two receivers, again proving the depth and capability of the offense. Arizona played extremely well against the Trojans behind a great effort from its receiving group. I wanted to move the Wildcats up, but they just aren’t better across the board than any of the teams above them.

COLE BAGLEY, ALL UTES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. USC; 5. Oregon State; 6. Washington; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado

Comment: While the top four teams are still the only squads with a shot at competing for a Pac-12 Championship, the Utes and Trojans have been somewhat plagued by injuries and barely escaped this past weekend with victories. November 19 remains the most decisive weekend of the season as Utah will head to Eugene and the battle of LA will commence. Until then, the top four will do their best to keep winning and remain as healthy as possible.

DAN RALEY, INSIDE THE HUSKIES

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. USC; 4. Utah; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Stanford; 10. Cal; 11. Arizona State; 12. Colorado

Comment: I’ll try something different this week. I’ll put the Ducks No. 1. I still think you should pay for a 46-point loss into perpetuity. I give. This might be the least interesting week for the Pac-12 schedule this season, with nearly every game heavily leaning in one direction. Leave it to the Beavers and Huskies to leave us in suspense.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Nov 23, 2019; Tucson, AZ, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Arizona

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said after Utah's victory over Washington State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Mart.
Football

Top performers from the Utes 21-17 victory over Washington State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.
Football

What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Washington State

By FanNation AllUtes
Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts after a sack in the first quarter on Washington State Cougars quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (18) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Washington State

By Cole Bagley
A hand painted helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes to wear new hand-painted helmets again vs Washington State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks away from a diving USC Trojans safety Greg Johnson (1) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

Utah Utes may be without Tavion Thomas against Washington State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes drop to No. 4 in Pac-12 rankings as Ducks soar to No. 1

By FanNation AllUtes