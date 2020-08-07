AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Pac-12 and #WeAreUnited group hold "productive" call Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

It's been a stressful week for members of the Pac-12 football community and the leaders in charge.

After making known its list of demands on Sunday regarding the upcoming collegiate athletic season, leaders of the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited movement have officially gotten the attention of the Pac-12 conference's brass.

According to an email sent Wednesday night to the #WeAreUnited group, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott proposed a Zoom call for 8 p.m. PT Thursday to discuss the athletes’ list of demands and how best to move forward.

Now following the meeting, Sports Illustrated was able to learn through sources that the two-hour call was deemed "productive" by both sides. The call mostly centered on the player-only movement’s health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19, which were described as “constructive.” While are there are no official meetings scheduled in the future, both sides are expected to check back in with one another next week.

The Pac-12 is expected to relay the players’ concerns to the league’s medical advisory committee, which is in the midst of crafting a comprehensive in-season medical plan. That part of the conversation went smoothest as conference officials had already begun to move forward with the safest measures and protocols prior to the players demands.

The call consisted of 16 people; the 12 members of the leadership and four conference officials.

USATSI_13866681_168386753_lowres

The leaders/media contacts listed for the #WeAreUnited group are: Nick Ford, Utah; Dallas Hobbs, Washington State; Cody Shear, Arizona State; Jaydon Grant, Oregon State; Valentino Daltoso, Cal; Elijah Higgins, Stanford; Jevon Holland, Oregon; Joe Tryon, Washington; Malik Hausman, Arizona; Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA; Chase Williams, USC — Colorado is the only team not represented.

“We’re not your entertainment, we’re human beings,” Holland told SI. “Just like you would help your family, we want to help our mother, father, grandmother, everyone. We don’t know the long-term risks. We have no idea how it’s going to affect our body regardless if we show symptoms or not. I refuse to put my health at risk for somebody else’s benefit.”

The four conference officials represented on the call were commissioner Larry Scott, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and Pac-12 assistant commissioner Chris Merino, the league’s liaison to student-athlete groups.

EAQcQ5DUEAEQbGk
Utah athletic director Mark Harlan, middle, at the 2019 Pac-12 media days with current Dallas Cowboy Bradlee Anae, left, and current Buffalo Bill Zack Moss, right.

Apart from the productive talks regarding the health and safety measures, the conversation didn't go as planned when it came to talking about the athletes receiving a 50% cut in revenues.

Pac-12 leaders pushed back against the players’ demand for each sports’ participants to receive a cut of the conference revenue. Conference officials told #WeAreUnited members that such a move would lead to athletes becoming employees and would impact those athletes who do not participate in revenue-generating sports. 

Also, the the two sides did not discuss #WeAreUnited’s demand for Scott and others within the conference to take a salary reduction — and it's unknown if future talks will resume this topic.

The biggest news for fans is that there was very little talk about a boycott for the upcoming season — which could've put the upcoming season in jeopardy. The two sides held what was described as “positive” conversations about phasing back into athletic activities. Officials are expected to give an update on guidelines and protocols regarding upcoming practice and play as soon as they become available, including the future eligibility of those who opt of out the season.

According to a Sports Illustrated article, the point regarding opting out and how the season will proceed are the major talking points.

"The latter is a key talking point for #WeAreUnited, along with other player movements popping up across the nation. The NCAA has set a deadline of next Friday for schools to create a plan on the eligibility of athletes who opt out. Can their roster spot/scholarship be saved for the following year? Will they get a redshirt? What happens if only half or part of the season is played?"

For anyone who may have missed it, the goals/demands from the #WeAreUnited group consist of; 1.) Health and safety protections, 2.) Protection of all sports, 3.) End racial injustice in college sports and society, and 4.) Economic freedom and equality. The players want all of these demands for anybody wearing a college uniform, meaning for both scholarship and walk-on athletes.

Screen Shot 2020-08-02 at 3.33.50 PM
Screen Shot 2020-08-02 at 3.34.01 PM
Screen Shot 2020-08-02 at 3.34.11 PM
Screen Shot 2020-08-02 at 3.34.30 PM

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah comes in at No. 20 in Amway Coaches preseason poll

Despite losing nearly two-thirds of its overall production for the entire team, Utah will enter next season in the top-20 of the country after being ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Utah running back Devontae Booker will unfortunately begin offseason training a little behind his new team after the Las Vegas Raiders placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to speak with #WeAreUnited group Thursday night

After hearing threats of boycotting the upcoming college football season, Pac-12 brass have agreed to a virtual meeting with the leaders of the #WeAreUnited movement in hopes of moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Lauren McCluskey photos were shown to other officers

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, it was proven that a former University of Utah officer showed inappropriate photos of Lauren McCluskey to his fellow officers

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Patrick Hisatake commits to Cal

Three-star outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake from Portland, Oregon spurned Utah to stay out on the west coast when he committed to Cal on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

August 21 deadline for NCAA fall sports and national championships

Announced by the Board of Governors, an Aug. 21 deadline has been set for the three NCAA divisions to make final decisions on whether fall sports seasons and national championships will be held this year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 25 in FOX Sports preseason poll

Despite losing nine starters on one of the nation's best defenses last season, FOX sports stills think highly of Utah's culture as it has the Utes ranked No. 25 in its preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jason White is an SI All-American nominee

Although just a three-star prospect, Jason White out of Southern California is a 2021 recruit with a ton of upside. He's on high on Utah's list and could make an immediate impact on the offensive line

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 responds to #WeAreUnited movement

Following the announcement that hundreds of Pac-12 players are considering sitting out the upcoming season, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott responded with open arms for a dialogue

Ryan Kostecka

Utah football players stand with the #WeAreUnited movement

Announced on Sunday afternoon, Pac-12 players are starting the #WeAreUnited movement regarding health and safety, racial injustice and economic equality — and a handful of Utes stand with them

Ryan Kostecka