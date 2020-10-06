SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Pac-12 announces partnership with Fulgent Genetics

Ryan Kostecka

The Pac-12 has just strengthened its on-going health and well-being initiative efforts when it announced a partnership with Fulgent Genetics on Wednesday.

Fulgent Genetics will provide the Pac-12 and its teams RT-PCR testing capabilities — with the expectation that this will supplement the existing PCR and antigen testing capabilities already in place due to the its partnership with Quidel Corporation.

“We are excited to be partnering with a leading testing company in Fulgent to provide our athletic departments with the very best capabilities to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “On the heels of our agreement with Quidel to provide rapid-results testing, today’s announcement represents another important step in providing a safe and healthy environment for a return to competition for our student-athletes.”

The Pac-12 partnered with Quidel nearly a month ago, where they will provide rapid testing with results back within 15 minutes to all Pac-12 programs. The machines are currently on the campuses of the 12 schools with certifications currently being done.

The partnership with Fulgent just furthers the Pac-12's commitment to keeping its players and coaches safe and healthy as they attempt to begin the college football season on Nov. 6/7.

“Routine, rapid testing is playing a key role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and is helping to keep players, coaches and staff safe as they look to return to competition. The Pac-12 has implemented several protocols in this area, and the RT-PCR testing provided by Fulgent Genetics is an important part of this process,” said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. “RT-PCR is regarded as the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, providing the highest level of sensitivity and specificity. At Fulgent, we have built technology platforms around our test to make it scalable for the Pac-12, which allows us to deliver results within 24 hours of receipt of the sample for testing. We are excited to partner with the Pac-12 and look forward to helping keep their athletic programs running safely.”

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah makes top-10 for four-star athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 170-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and one of the top players from Hawaii

Ryan Kostecka

Week 5 AP Poll: Big names continue to fall following upsets

Following a week in which six of the top 15 teams in the nation were upset, the new AP Poll has sent shockwaves through the country — yet only one Pac-12 team is represented in the top-25

Ryan Kostecka

Utah QB Drew Lisk semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

After being named to the William V. Campbell preseason award watch list, Utah quarterback Drew Lisk is now a semifinalist for the most prestigious and desirable "academic" award in college football

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Peter Costelli to no longer enroll early at Utah

After originally planning to enroll early at Utah, four-star quarterback commit Peter Costelli is electing to stay in California for his senior season and will play for Mission Viejo in January

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah great Larry Wilson passed away last week at the age of 82

Arguably the most talented football player to ever come out of the University of Utah — and who now sits in the NFL Hall of Fame, former Utah running back Larry Wilson passed away at the age of 82

Ryan Kostecka

Ranking Utah's most difficult games for the 2020 season

When the Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday morning, Utah saw exactly who would it would be facing for the 2020 season — and now we rank who most likely stands in the Utes way

Ryan Kostecka

Jaylon Johnson ranked among the best cornerbacks in the NFL

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson is off to a fast start in his NFL career, helping lead the Chicago Bears to a 3-0 start — and it's his physical presence where he's helping the Bears most

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 schedule released; Utah to open at home vs. Arizona

Utah's seven game, conference-only Pac-12 schedule was released on Saturday morning — with the Utes set to open the season on Nov. 7 at home against Arizona

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA approves plan for fall championships to be held in the spring

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors have officially approved a plan for all of the canceled fall championships to now be held throughout the spring in conjunction with the spring championships

Ryan Kostecka

Tim Patrick shined for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night

After scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games, former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick is finally capitalizing on all of his hardwork following a long journey to how het even got into this position

Ryan Kostecka