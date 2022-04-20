Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year Junior Tafuna eyes a repeat Pac-12 Championship and week one win against Florida

After a breakout freshman season, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna looks to be an anchor for the defense and help the Utes repeat as Pac-12 Champions.

We’re just a few days away from Utah’s Spring Game where the Utes will show off the talent they have been developing through spring camp. Fans will get an opportunity to see the return of Cam Rising’s offense with notable players returning in the form of Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid, and Tavion Thomas. Looking to the defense, the defensive tackles are now being coached by former Utah All-American Luther Elliss. One of his young prospects is the 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year, Junior Tafuna.

Tafuna started the final 10 games of the season, registering 4.5 sacks and 33 tackles, a career-high nine of which came against Arizona. It was certainly a stand-out year for the freshman who struggled to contain his excitement reflecting on the year.

“It was crazy,” Tafuna said. “It’s unreal. Unreal because [of how] everything went how it did. Obviously, it ended how we didn't want it to end, but shoot, we still went to the championship. That was our main goal.”

The Utes are still riding high on their Pac-12 Championship win and Rose Bowl appearance, something that many players have stated is a true possibility to repeat albeit capping off the 2022 season with a bowl win or a shot at the National Championship. Tafuna attributes part of the success of the 2021 season to the fans showing up at these highlight games.

“Oh man, loudest freaking stadiums. That was amazing… it’s unreal to be out there playing in front of all the loyal Ute fans. It’s amazing and I’m humbled and grateful that I got that opportunity. I hope we keep getting them, you know, that’s the goal here,” Tafuna said.

Tafuna is the first Utah player to be crowned the Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year with safety Cole Bishop making it to the honorable mentions list. Personal accolades are important to Tafuna but he shares his success with the team and praises the coaching efforts for this award.

“It means a lot to me but more importantly, it just reflects on the coaching and expectation now that we hold as a D-line,” Tafuna explained. “I know I always tell them that that award is for all of us… because we're helping out each other. Honestly, just means everything to me.”

Coach Luther Elliss has joined the program after five years coaching the defensive line at the University of Idaho. Elliss also achieved his share of awards in his time as a player at Utah being named WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. Elliss went on to earn two Pro Bowl nominations in his time in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Tafuna relishes the opportunity to be coached by someone with such rich football experience.

“It's been awesome… he brings the juice, brings expectations… the adjustment to him was really good… it's been awesome being coached under him, because he's giving us that juice, given us expectations to be able to have another great season,” Tafuna said.

Elliss has been recorded saying that Tafuna is “an unbelievable talent with no ceiling”. Despite the compliments, Tafuna feels he has so much more to work on.



“To be honest, I think I just got to take it day by day,” Tafuna continued, “No matter what I hear, I still kind of take it personally because, you know, it's never arrived to a point where I can be my best… So as long as I can do my best to get better, that's what it means for me. But I’m just humbled by it.”

Elliss’ NFL experience brings new techniques to the current defensive line. Something that the team has been working on through spring camp. It even comes down to emphasizing on the little things, something the team is adjusting to very well.

“What I'm working on right now it's just trying to adjust to the new technique that he has been coaching us,” Tafuna explained, “We've all been taking it really well. It's just perfecting our technique and working on those daily habits.”

Utah’s 2021 statement season has players, coaches and fans alike excited to see what is achievable in the 2022 season. The spring game on Saturday, April 23 will be the fans’ first opportunity to see what talent the team has, something the media has been raving about behind closed doors. When asked what he was most looking forward to this coming season, Tafuna’s eyes were on the Week 1 matchup against Florida.

“Oh, shoot, Florida. That's the first game right there. I mean SEC going out there. I mean, I just want to show them that… we're maybe small to them, but we'll go out there show them our heart, show them that we can play ball too… obviously we're always going to be the underdogs, but just knowing that we can go in there and compete as one team. Because we have dogs over here too. And just going in there with the mentality that we're going to win. So, I think as long as we do our part and do our best to work hard, we can go out there and do it.”

The Utah Utes will take on the Florida Gators in week 1 on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

