Pac-12 Discussing Dropping Down To Eight Conference Games

As new commissioner George Kliavkoff prepares to take over as leader of the Pac-12 conference, according to reports one of his biggest issues is leveling the playing field for the Pac-12 with the rest of the nation — and that means less conference games
Author:
Publish date:

Every year around November, the same argument on college football comes up.

While Utah and Oregon are getting ready to throw down in what should be a top-20 battle and Ohio State and Michigan are getting ready to square off, teams from the Big Ten, Big-12, ACC and Pac-12 are near the end of their brutal nine-game conference schedules.

Meanwhile over in the SEC, the likes of Alabama, Georgia and LSU have essential 'bye' weeks in late November. Rather than facing a conference foe for the ump-teenth week in a row (like the rest of the Power 5), those programs will be playing against FCS programs New Mexico State, Charleston Southern and UL Monroe, respectively.

It may seem like something small being just one less conference game, but in reality it's not. While the other Power 5 conferences are often devouring each other with late-season losses that greatly affect the college football playoff, the SEC is essentially on cruise control for one week in November — and that's a large part of their success in getting teams into the CFP.

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass against Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze (25) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium.

With the SEC having that advantage, the Pac-12 is now looking at evening the playing field.

According to reports, one of new commissioner's George Kliavkoff — who is set to take over on July 1 for Larry Scott — immediate issues to tackle is is the conference schedule. 

Meeting with all 12 conference athletic director's in Las Vegas in what was supposed to be a day-long 'get-to-know-you' scenario, Kliavkoff and co. discussed multiple topics — including reducing the number of conference games to eight.

This is a subject that had been brought up repeatedly over the past couple of seasons, one head coach Kyle Whittingham has commented on in the past. While he doesn't have an issue with the nine conference games, he does believe the SEC has an advantage by only playing eight games and that each conference should play the same amount of games.

Another topic that was discussed was the elimination of the Pac-12 North and South Divisions. Much like the Big 12, the Pac-12 could go back to a 12-team division with its top two teams meeting in the conference title game.

It's unknown if any of the changes talked about will take place. But if it does, what are the thoughts on a shortened regular season schedule and elimination of the two divisions?

