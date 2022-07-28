Pac-12 Media: Utah picked to repeat as Pac-12 Champions with 26 first-place votes

On Thursday the Pac-12 Conference released their media poll with the Utah Utes receiving 26 first-place votes to repeat as Pac-12 Champions.

Having received votes from 33 media members who cover the conference, Utah was the clear favorite and recieved 384 total points with 26 first-place votes.

As for second place, 2021 Pac-12 runner-up Oregon finished with 345 points and just two first-place votes while USC finished third despite five first-place votes with 341 points.

The remaining standings can be found below.

Via Pac-12 Media.

Following the results, the 2022 Pac-12 Football Media Day will be held in Los Angeles on Friday, July 29.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes