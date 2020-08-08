AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Pac-12 prepared to take out "massive" loan to save conference athletics

Ryan Kostecka

If college football is canceled this upcoming fall, there is no way of knowing how that will substantially impact the rest of the college athletics for the remaining academic school year and more.

According to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News in California, the conference plans to use a “mammoth loan program” to “rescue cash-strapped” athletic departments if the 2020 college football season is canceled either before or during the season.

According to Wilner, each of the conference's 12 universities would be eligible for an $83 million loan if the 2020 football season is canceled. The loans would be set with a 3.75% interest rate over the next 10 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, college football has become a necessity considering how much money it brings in for the rest of college athletics. But if the season is canceled, there will massive shortages and a major fallout for the rest of collegiate athletics, possibly canceling them altogether regardless of whether or not it is safe to play.

The slate of loans could help universities avoid major revenue shortfalls in 2020 and beyond. Football programs across the Pac-12 generate "in excess of $50 million dollars in ticket sales and media rights," each year.

“All loan capacity is being used for things besides athletics," a source told Wilner. "They’re trying to get the core (academic) programs through for the next three years without firing people. If people have debt capacity, they should use it."

VB_Group

Not every university is required to take part in the loan program — and it's believed that USC and Stanford will not. It's also expected that not every university will use all of the $83 million in the loan, with some taking significantly more money to just get by for the upcoming academic year.

“The conference is trying to be nimble and give schools some options,’’ a source told Wilner. “All loan capacity is being used for things besides athletics. They’re trying to get the core (academic) programs through for the next three years without firing people.”

As part of Wilner's research, he found that the Utah football program brought in $66 million during the 2019 fiscal year. That equates to roughly two-thirds of the total revenue generated by Utah's athletic department

The Pac-12 announced on July 31 that it will go to a 10-game conference-only regular season schedule for football. Utah is set to open its season on Sept. 26 against Washington State in Pullman, Washington.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Keleki Latu is an SI All-American nominee

After losing nine starters, including three on the defensive line, to last season's defense, the Utes are looking to rebuild in the trenches and the addition of Keleki Latu could be huge moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 and #WeAreUnited group hold "productive" call Thursday night

Pac-12 brass and the leaders of the #WeAreUnited group met virtually on Thursday night on what sources are calling a "productive" meeting that was based mainly around health and safety concerns

Ryan Kostecka

Utah comes in at No. 20 in Amway Coaches preseason poll

Despite losing nearly two-thirds of its overall production for the entire team, Utah will enter next season in the top-20 of the country after being ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Former Utah running back Devontae Booker will unfortunately begin offseason training a little behind his new team after the Las Vegas Raiders placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to speak with #WeAreUnited group Thursday night

After hearing threats of boycotting the upcoming college football season, Pac-12 brass have agreed to a virtual meeting with the leaders of the #WeAreUnited movement in hopes of moving forward

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Lauren McCluskey photos were shown to other officers

Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, it was proven that a former University of Utah officer showed inappropriate photos of Lauren McCluskey to his fellow officers

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Patrick Hisatake commits to Cal

Three-star outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake from Portland, Oregon spurned Utah to stay out on the west coast when he committed to Cal on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

August 21 deadline for NCAA fall sports and national championships

Announced by the Board of Governors, an Aug. 21 deadline has been set for the three NCAA divisions to make final decisions on whether fall sports seasons and national championships will be held this year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 25 in FOX Sports preseason poll

Despite losing nine starters on one of the nation's best defenses last season, FOX sports stills think highly of Utah's culture as it has the Utes ranked No. 25 in its preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jason White is an SI All-American nominee

Although just a three-star prospect, Jason White out of Southern California is a 2021 recruit with a ton of upside. He's on high on Utah's list and could make an immediate impact on the offensive line

Ryan Kostecka