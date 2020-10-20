SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Pac-12 Releases Updated Cancellation Policies, Tiebreaker Scenarios

Ryan Kostecka

When the Pac-12 reversed its original decision and elected to play football for the upcoming season, it meant that it would have to adapt new rules and guidelines to the 7-game schedule.

On Monday, the conference released its updated cancellation and tiebreaker policies for the truncated season. In accordance with the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health and Well-Being Initiative’s (SAHWBI) Medical Advisory Committee and Pac-12 medical experts, the conference laid out minimum standards and considerations all programs must follow to be be eligible.

These rules and guidelines aren't set in stone, as they're ever-changing due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. But one thing that will not change is that all of the Pac-12's guidelines will be in accordance with state and local guidelines and will not supersede those already in place.

The Pac-12 will officially begin its season on Nov. 7, and will conclude with the Pac-12 championship game and division cross-over games the weekend of Dec. 18.

"These standards will apply to all Pac-12 institutions in order to provide a healthy and safe environment to conduct football in 2020," the statement from the Pac-12 office read. "In addition to the minimum standards, all local health guidelines also apply. Information will be continuously updated as guidance from the CDC, Pac-12 medical board and other understandings and developments continue to evolve."

GAME CANCELLATION
According to the statement, programs must field a minimum of 53 scholarship players, including denominations of offensive linemen (7), quarterback (1), defensive linemen (4) among those 53 scholarship athletes. If programs cannot meet this standard, they will have the option to play if they choose to do so. If not, the game could be rescheduled or declared a 'no contest,' with approval by Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

A game can also be rescheduled (or declared a no contest) under the guidelines below.

  1. Inability to isolate new positive cases within a team or athletic department or to quarantine high-risk contacts.
  2. Unavailability or inability to perform testing as provided by the Pac-12 medical guidelines.
  3. Campus-wide or local community transmission rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.
  4. Inability to perform adequate contact tracing consistent with governmental requirements.
  5. Local public health officials of the home team state that there is an inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge.
Pac-12 Schedule

TIEBREAKERS

Determine Division Champions (Unbalanced Conference Schedule)
In order for programs to win their respective divisions, they must play at least one conference game fewer than the combined average of games played by all teams. 

"For example, if the average number of conference games played in the 2020 season is 5.25 (value of 5 when rounded down), a team would be eligible to win their Division if that team played 4 conference games," the statement said. 

Two-Team Tie

  1. Head-to-head results
  2. Record in games played within the division
  3. Record against the next highest placed team in the division (based on record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the division
  4. Record in common Conference games
  5. Team with the highest College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking
  6. Cumulative winning percentage of each tied team’s Conference opponents
  7. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (Team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games
  8. Coin toss

Multiple-Team Ties

The following procedures will only be used to eliminate all but two teams, at which point the two- team tiebreaking procedure will be applied:

  1. Head-to-head (best record in games among the tied teams)
  2. Record in games played within the division
  3. Record against the next highest placed team in the division (based on record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the division
  4. Record in common Conference games
  5. Team with the highest College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking
  6. Cumulative winning percentage of each tied team’s Conference opponents
  7. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics following the last weekend of regular-season games

Determine Conference Championship Game Host

  1. Head-to-head competition, if applicable
  2. Record against the next highest-placed common opponent in the Conference (based on recording all games played within the Conference) proceeding through the Conference
  3. Record in common Conference games
  4. Team with the highest College Football Playoff (CFP) ranking
  5. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics following the last weekend of regular-season games
  6. Coin toss

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah's Quarterback Battle Beginning To Take Shape Following Scrimmage

The three-man battle to be Utah's starting quarterback between transfers Jake Bentley and Cam Rising and longtime Ute Drew Lisk has been narrowed to two moving forward the rest of fall camp

Ryan Kostecka

Three Takeaways From Utah's First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp

After speaking with Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday, some of the key takeaways from the team's first scrimmage of camp has been the play of the freshmen on defense and the QB battle

Ryan Kostecka

What Are The Changes To Utah Football Roster For Numbers, Positions And Weight

With Utah's 2020 college football sitting at three weeks away from starting, fall camp is already underway. And with it comes numerous changes to Utah's roster for numbers, positions and listed weights

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Jason Shelley Named Starter For Utah State

After leaving Utah and transferring to in-state program Utah State, quarterback Jason Shelley has been named the starter ahead of the Aggies' season opener against Boise State on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Announces Captains For Upcoming 2020 Season

As per tradition, Utah named its four new captains ahead of the 2020 season opener on Nov. 7 — Surprising a lot of people is the addition of QB Jake Bentley, a grad transfer who has yet to play for the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Utah LB Devin Lloyd Named To Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

Utah's defense is experiencing a massive turnover this season after losing nine starters to the NFL, but there's reason for optimism and that's mainly because of star linebacker Devin Lloyd

Ryan Kostecka

Buffalo Bills Running Back Zack Moss Nearing Return To The Field

After starting his career off on the right foot with a touchdown in his NFL debut, former Utah running back Zack Moss should be back in action this week when Buffalo meets Kansas City on Monday

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 6

In the #ProUtes world, week 6 of the NFL season will be highlighted by a couple of primetime showdowns. Rookie Zack Moss is expected back for the first time since the second week of the season

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Conference Games Beginning To Take Shape For Women and Men

While the Pac-12 conference has yet to release its schedule for the women and the men, details are beginning to emerge about what the season could look like — 20 games for the men, 22 for the women

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Scrimmage On Saturday Important In Developing Depth Chart

With just three weeks until the start of the college football season for Utah, multiple position battles will become much clearer following Saturday's scrimmage for the Utes, their first of the fall camp

Ryan Kostecka