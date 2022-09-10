Skip to main content
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Passing game fuels big second quarter, Utes lead SUU at half

After a slow first quarter, the Utah Utes offense exploded in the second behind 254 yards from Cameron Rising.
Despite a slow start to begin the game and a turnover by the Utah offense that resulted in an SUU touchdown, the Utes rallied in the second quarter behind a strong passing-game and built a commanding lead going into the locker room. 

First Quarter

Following a quick initial touchdown on their first possession of the game, it appeared that Utah was going to dominate the Thunderbirds right from the start. However, after a punt and a fumble by Tavion Thomas on the Utah 28 yard line, SUU quickly tied things up.

On just the first play of the drive, Thunderbirds quarterback Grady Robison somehow managed to escape the Utah defense and found the end zone on a 28 yard touchdown run. Following the PAT, Utah and SUU were tied at 7 through the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was a much different story however. Behind an explosive passing game, Utah scored 31 unanswered points to end the first half and currently lead SUU 45-7. 

At the half, Dalton Kincaid leads all receivers with 107 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Devaughn Vele has 38, Micah Bernard has 33 and Brant Kuithe has 22. Overall, Cameron Rising has 254 passing yards and three touchdowns in just the first half alone.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Given the lead, it's likely that Utah will pull their starters shortly into the second half, providing an opportunity for their freshmen and depth to get some notable reps.

