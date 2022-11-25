Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s loss to Oregon

There is no argument. Utah needed to win. But the PAC-12 conference did what it does best and cannibalizes itself. Since Utah joined the conference in 2011 there has never been an undefeated team in conference play. Oregon were the last undefeated team until they fell to Washington in a tight fought 37-34 loss.

This past weekend, Utah looked to capitalize on Oregon’s recent loss and their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, not 100% healthy. The Utes got off to a slow start and only seemed to show what quality they were capable of in the second half. It was a back and forth game with plenty of turnovers and mistakes, but it was the Ducks who came out on top.

Negative - Field Goals

Utah kickers (Jordan Noyes and Jadon Redding) are now 3-7 on field goals since playing UCLA on October 8. The first field goal attempt by Jadon Redding from 38-yards missed wide left. Surprisingly, on the following drive, a 45-yard field goal attempt by Redding just made the distance inside the right upright. However, it was clear that Coach Whittingham didn’t trust his kickers later in the game, opting to throw into the end zone on 4th and 3 at the Oregon 11. The pass would be incomplete.

Moving forward, Utah needs to bring in special teams talent that can:

A. Kick through the end zone on kick offs.

B. Score consistently and from distance on field goals.

Although going for it on fourth down has been beneficial for the Utes in games past, it is not the structure of a championship-winning team to not be able to utilize kickers.

Positive - Defense

Who knows what the score would’ve been if the defense hadn’t stepped up as well as they did. The Reid brothers, Gabe and Karene, lead the defense with 15 total tackles (eight and seven respectively) including 1.5 tackles for loss for Gabe. The Utes did look nervous in the first half allowing 17 points. They barely applied pressure on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix who was self-contained in the pocket due to an ankle injury sustained against Washington. However, the defense stepped up in the second half applying much more pressure on Nix.

Notable plays include:

Second quarter, Zemiah Vaugh forced a fumble with Cole Bishop recovering on an Oregon 3rd and 23.

Third quarter, Karene Reid’s scoop and score on Oregon’s first play of the third quarter. Backup quarterback Ty Thompson fumbled the handoff on a jet sweep. Karene had all of 11 yards to return the ball for the first touchdown of his career.

Fourth quarter, Clark Phillips III interception which would’ve been returned for a pick six if not for a toe tap tackle from intended receiver Cam McCormick.

For as many impressive defense plays there were unfortunate offensive plays.

Negative - 3rd/4th Down Conversions

Oregon Ducks defensive back Bennett Williams (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) during the second half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.

Several questionable first half third down play calls saw Thomas tackled for loss. The Ute offense seemed predictable and Oregon read it well. On the night Utah were 8-13 on third down and 1-4 on fourth down. A 4th and 2 on a potential game-winning drive should’ve easily been converted with Cam throwing the ball into the ground in the direction of a wide open Dalton Kincaid.

Negative - Cam Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass during the first half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last week Cam made it known he has already played his last game at Rice Eccles stadium. If he’s hoping to be drafted ahead of fellow senior quarterbacks like Young (Alabama), Stroud (Ohio State), DTR (UCLA), and many others, his performance against Oregon did not help his stock.

Three interceptions, two being tipped at the line, a number of over/under-thrown passes and a 77.1 quarterback rating. Blame it on the nerves, what was riding on the game. Blame it on injury. Cam has shown quality through the last two seasons and it just seemed like an off night for him.

What would’ve been or should’ve been can be talked about for the entire off season. Barring an unlikely three-team tie breaker for second in the conference, this is most likely a wrap on Utah’s PAC-12 Championship hopes.

