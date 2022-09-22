Skip to main content
Quicker starts will be an emphasis for Utah moving forward

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

After several slow starts in a row, Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig shared that starting faster will be an emphasis moving into Pac-12 play.

Question: How would you evaluate the offense through three games?

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Andy Ludwig: "I think we're getting better each week. Obviously, we're working this week on starting a little faster. We've sputtered a little bit in the first quarter here the last couple games. But that'll be a huge emphasis moving forward."

Question: What would you attribute the slow starts to?

Andy Ludwig: "Multiple factors. There's some execution, some play calls, some things the [opposing] defense is doing as well. The enemy gets a vote as well, so they have some things to do with it. But I am pleased with the tenacity of the group and the way they are finishing things out."

Question: Is Jaylon Glover ready to step up his role?

Jaylon Glover, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

Andy Ludwig: "Yes I do. He's got a lot to learn, but he's getting better each week, learning a lot. The time is right now…he's got a great second gear when he puts his foot in the ground and gets North to South on the inside and outside zone play. He runs with good pad level, good ball security. The thing, and usually the last thing to come for a running back, is pass protection, and understanding the complexity of the protection series. But he's shown some real strides in that area."

Question: How were the wide receivers able to get more involved vs. San Diego State?

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Andy Ludwig: "They made the plays when the opportunities presented themselves. You talk about early struggles, we weren't winning at the line of scrimmage early. They figured that out, won some one-on-ones on the perimeter and made some contested catches and nice catches in the game."

Question: What challenges does ASU present?

Andy Ludwig: "There's a little bit of an unknown factor going into this game right now. They have really good players. We're going to have to play our A-game."

