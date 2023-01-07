Ranking the Utah Utes 2022 Uniform Combo's

With the 2022 season finally coming to a close, it's time to review each of the uniform combinations that the Utes wore this past year. The following is a ranking of each combo the program wore on the field during the 2022 campaign.

As a disclaimer, not a single one of these combinations is bad, but some are obviously far superior than others.

12. Whiteout vs Colorado

Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) carries the ball for a touchdown the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

Like I said, not a single one of Utah's combinations was bad this year, but the whiteout against Colorado finds itself at the bottom of my list this season.

Compared to their other uniforms, this one just doesn't pop or standout to me like many of the others. However, as far as whiteouts go, its very clean and still looks great on the field.

11. Red helmet, black jersey, black pants vs Stanford



Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) and quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrate after a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Similar to the whiteout, this combination that they wore against Stanford falls into the same category as something that just doesn't quite wow me.

Nothing flashy or showy about this combination but still, any uniform that includes a drum and feather is going to be pretty good.

10. All reds vs SUU

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

I know what you may be thinking, how on earth are the all reds ranked so low on your list?

Well, I think that's more of a compliment to the rest of the combinations as all but one of those remaining offer a variety of different colors and are more appealing to the eye.

Also, I prefer a white face mask on these helmets. A black face mask isn't necessarily bad but I don't think it compliments the red lids as well, especially with the big white stripes down the middle.

9. Ute Proud vs San Diego State

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

I think this was a crowd favorite this season, and I totally understand why, but we are reaching some of the more elite uniforms and I wouldn't quite associate this combination with those.

Yes, I absolutely love the red face mask, and the red pants are super fun. But like I said, we are swiftly approaching some elite combinations and this year's Ute Proud was just alright in my opinion.

8. White throwbacks vs Florida and Oregon

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

Alright, this was arguably the toughest combination to rank this season. Like many, I love the interlocking U's and the white combination looks really good, but Utah is 1-3 in this uniform and even I am starting to become a little superstitious.

Yes, its a great combo and I wouldn't mind seeing it again, but the Utes have lost to Ohio State, Florida and Oregon in three straight contests...not exactly a record that's instilling confidence in these uniforms being worn in big games, or at all.

7. Blackout vs USC

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This was a special combination as it was the first time we saw these magnificent hand-painted helmets, and the Utes defeated USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in dramatic fashion.

The helmet? Arguably the most beautifully crafted I have ever seen and a top lid from the 2022 season. However, I just don't go crazy for blackout uniforms and I actually think the helmet looks better with the combination they wore against Washington State later on.

6. Black helmet, white jersey, black pants vs UCLA

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

After the Utes had worn the same black helmets with the oversized drum and feather for the last few season as their primary black lid, the program was in dire need of a new black helmet and the equipment staff absolutely delivered.

The white outline looks so good and the rest of the helmet is just gorgeous.

I know Utah got blown out by UCLA in this combination but I am disappointed we didn't see it again and hope it makes a reappearance next year. A blackout combination with this would actually look incredible.

5. Red helmet, white jersey, red pants vs ASU and USC

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates after scoring on a 57-yard touchdown reception against the Southern California Trojans in the second half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant St. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Alright, now we've reached the elite uniforms from this season and that begins with the combination that the Utes were crowned back-to-back Pac-12 Champions in.

I love the white face mask on this lid as it compliments the rest of the helmet really well. I also prefer the combinations with variety as opposed to solid colors from top to bottom.

4. Throwbacks vs Oregon State

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) shakes hands with cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) after making his third interception of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Year in and year out, this remains one of the best combinations the Utes wear because of its simplicity.

The real question is, do the Utes switch over to these as their primary uniforms or do they stick with the drum and feather?

3. Hand-painted helmet, white jersey, white pants vs Washington State

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

As I mentioned before, I think this combination looked better with the hand-painted helmets and a lot of that had to do with the big white stripe down the middle and the speckled dots on the sides.

The white jersey really made these special helmets pop due to the difference in color. They still looked great with the blackout combo but for me, the white jersey made this one of the best looking helmets this season.

2. Red helmet, red jersey, white pant vs Arizona

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Candy apple lids, drum and feather, white face mask, red jersey and white pants? Practically perfection and one of the best looks the University has.

1. Rose Bowl

Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bo... Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports.

Despite another Rose Bowl loss, this uniform combination was the best that 2022 had to offer. A spin on their previous Rose Bowl uniforms, these perfected what the Utes did a season ago.

In addition to the throwback uniforms and the interlocking U's, the rose is a classic and meaningful touch that just looks so much better on red.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes