REPORT: Utah WR Coach Guy Holliday No Longer With The Utes

It's safe to say that it's been a rough stretch of time for Utah and its wide receivers over the pass six months.

During that time span, three receivers have elected to enter the NCAA transfer portal in starters Brian Thompson and Jaylen Dixon and backup Samson Nacua. While Dixon has elected to return to the program, Thompson and Nacua's departures are especially brutal since they played this past season and were expected to have large roles this upcoming season.

But with all of the loss and amidst the turmoil, there were massive amounts of questions that needed to be answered regarding the recent departures. And now it appears an answer has been given.

First broken by his son via social media on Sunday night and later confirmed by a Utah spokesperson on Monday, wide receivers coach Guy Holliday is no longer with the program.

News first broke on Sunday early evening when Justin, Guy's son, sent a barrage of tweets criticizing the Utah football program regarding his dad's termination.

“So Utah Football you can fire my dad for absolutely no reason at all but a dude can go around calling recruits the N word and keep his job,” Justin wrote in some since-deleted tweets. “Probably because he’s a black man huh. Mind you the receiving group was one of the most efficient in the country in 2019 (pre-COVID). I’ve been around this business my entire life so I know when there is a need for a firing and this was not it. My dad has put receivers in the league and gave everything to Utah just to get thrown out like a dog because receivers left? Maybe try throwing the ball and they won’t. Players are literally devastated by this decision. For no reason whatsoever was my dad fired. He turned down NFL jobs to be loyal to Coach Whitt. But of course he was just your tool to get your black players out the hood. Oh wait that’s your bigot DC. Stop. Please retweet this. They need to be held accountable. I don’t care if I never coach at another university. Cause I’m sure I’ll get black balled in the business for this but this is unacceptable.”

Once the rumors were confirmed regarding Guy's situation with Utah, he then sent out a much more respectable and diplomatic tweet.

While it's largely unknown what exactly led to Guy's firing, one reason to speculate is because of the recent transfers out of the program. It's unknown if the program will comment on the situation but Guy's bio has been removed from Utah's athletic website.

Utah is set to begin the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against in-state foe Weber State. Kickoff is TBD.

Utah WR coach Guy Holliday (middle) taking a photo with the 2020 Utah wide receivers following the season finale against Washington State — Courtesy via Guy Holliday Twitter

