REPORTS: Three More Utes Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

After news broke on Tuesday that quarterback Jake Bentley was entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports three more Utes are joining him: Pita Tonga, Mufi Hill-Hunt and Ben Lennon

Although Utah is not even a week into the offseason, there might be not be a school in the country who has both benefitted and been decimated by the NCAA transfer portal.

Less than 48 hours after Saturday's season-ending 45-28 victory over Washington State, the Utes added to their quarterback room when former Baylor four-year starter Charlie Brewer and big-time Texas commit JaQuinden Jackson both announced their intentions to join the Utes.

But after benefitting from the portal, Utah was then hit extremely hard when on Tuesday reports were confirmed that quarterback Jake Bentley was leaving the program.

Following his departure, reports surfaced that three more Utes were leaving the program and entering the NCAA transfer portal. Joining Bentley were defensive lineman Pita Tonga, tight end Mufi Hill-Hunt and punter Ben Lennon.

Lennon might be the toughest loss for the Utes as he was a starter for much of the season before a he missed the final game of the year due to COVID-19 circumstances. In stepped Jared March, who averaged 42.4 yards over his five punts.

Lennon spent two years with the Utes, averaging 40.4 yards per punt on 58 attempts. He was the third consecutive Australian to join the program as a graduate of ProKick Australia, a punting Academy based in Melbourne, Australia.

While it's unknown why he is leaving the program or why March took over against Colorado, speculation could be made that coaches weren't happy with his punt late in the first half against the Buffaloes that led to a return touchdown.

Tonga is a Utah native after graduating from Highland High School before suiting up for the Utes for the past four season. A massive defensive lineman, he was stuck behind a group that sent multiple players to the NFL and was unable to fully tap into his potential. He tallied 29 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 36 games.

Hill-Hunt was a big-time prospect out of Taylorsville High School who spurned the Utes to suit up for Michigan State. After his career with the Spartans never panned out after playing in just two games over three season, he left Michigan State to return home to the Utes. He appeared in two games last season and none this season.

