REPORTS: Utah WR Bryan Thompson Has Entered The NCAA Transfer Portal

Despite arriving onto campus as a highly-touted four-star prospect, Utah wide receiver Bryan Thompson's career with the Utes has come to an end as reports state that he's entered the NCAA transfer portal
Author:
Publish date:

It appears that Bryan Thompson's career in the red and white has come to an end.

According to multiple reports and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Thompson (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility left. 

Thompson made an immediate impact as a true freshman back in 2017 when he caught five passes for 77 yards. Although meager stats through 12 games, he did showcase the sort of playmaking ability that gave way to excitement for what the future may hold.

He redshirted in 2018 due a multitude of injuries, but was still able to play in four games where caught one pass for 31 yards in the Holiday Bowl. 

The following year in 2019 was Thompson's coming out party. It's when he was able to showoff his vast array of skills after he caught 18 passes for 461 yards and three scores, numbers that ranked second on the team behind tight end Brant Kuithe. His 25.6 yards per catch was tops in the nation for receivers who had at least 15 catches on the year.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Bryan Thompson (1) runs for yards after a catch against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

With expectations high for the 2020 season, Thompson's year was largely disappointing. He finished with 9 catches for 187 yards and one score, often looking largely upset with his role on offense — or lack thereof.

Too often did Thompson find himself open and too often did quarterback Jake Bentley misfire. Multiple times throughout the year could Thompson be seen shaking his head in disbelief and disappointment.

He will finish his career as a Ute with 33 catches for 756 yards and four scores — numbers that more likely resemble what one would expect season statistics to look like rather than career ones.

After a phenomenal fall camp, Utah wide receiver Bryan Thompson is ready to be the breakout star of the season

Utah will still have plenty of options at wide receiver with Britain Covey, Solomon Enis, Samson Nacua, Devaughn Vele, Money Parks and incoming freshman Makai Cope. But none of them can recreate Thompson's size, athleticism and skillset.

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Bryan Thompson (1) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
