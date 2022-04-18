Scenes from TJ Pledgers workout with Zack Moss following pro day

After participating in Utah's pro day, former Utah running back TJ Pledger joined Sports Illustrated to discuss his performance and the work he's been putting in with Zack Moss.

After transferring from Oklahoma, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with five starts for the Utes, Pledger recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (second-most on the team).

Shortly after pro day, Pledger got together with Buffalo Bills running back and former Ute Zack Moss to learn what it takes to make it in the NFL.

Having participated in pro day, Pledger will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

