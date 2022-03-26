Skip to main content
Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Cole Fotheringham Highlights

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah tight end Cole Fotheringham participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

Cole Fotheringham participating at Utah's pro day. Credit: Jared Dann.

After four seasons with the Utes, tight end Cole Fotheringham was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with 10 starts for the Utes, Fotheringham recorded 15 receptions for 128 yards. He was also arguably the tight end rooms most brutal and physical blocker as he helped the backs move the chains on the ground.

Having participated in pro day, Fotheringham will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

