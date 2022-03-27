Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Mika Tafua Highlights

After five seasons with the Utes, defensive end Mika Tafua was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Starting at defensive end in all 14 games, Tafua led the defensive line with 49 tackles, including a league-leading 9.5 sacks. For his efforts, Tafua was named to the 2021 Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference First Team and All-Pac-12 First Team. He was also the 2021 Pac-12 Morris Trophy recipient and a 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalist.

Having participated in pro day, Tafua will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

