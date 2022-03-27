Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Mika Tafua Highlights
After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah defensive end Mika Tafua participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.
After five seasons with the Utes, defensive end Mika Tafua was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Starting at defensive end in all 14 games, Tafua led the defensive line with 49 tackles, including a league-leading 9.5 sacks. For his efforts, Tafua was named to the 2021 Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference First Team and All-Pac-12 First Team. He was also the 2021 Pac-12 Morris Trophy recipient and a 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Finalist.
Having participated in pro day, Tafua will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
