Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Nick Ford Highlights

After five seasons with the Utes, offensive lineman Nick Ford was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Starting in all 14 games with 11 starts at center and three at left guard, Ford was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team, earned Pac-12 Offensive lineman of the week against No. 18 Arizona State and UCLA. Over the course of his career, Ford had 40 starts in 44 appearances and was a three-time All-Pac offensive lineman.

Having participated in pro day, Ford will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

