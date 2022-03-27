Skip to main content
Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Nick Ford Highlights

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah offensive lineman Nick Ford participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

Nick Ford participating at Utah's pro day. Credit: Jared Dann.

After five seasons with the Utes, offensive lineman Nick Ford was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Starting in all 14 games with 11 starts at center and three at left guard, Ford was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference first team, earned Pac-12 Offensive lineman of the week against No. 18 Arizona State and UCLA. Over the course of his career, Ford had 40 starts in 44 appearances and was a three-time All-Pac offensive lineman.

Having participated in pro day, Ford will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

