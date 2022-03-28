Skip to main content
Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Vonte Davis Highlights

After declaring for the NFL Draft, former Utah safety Vonte Davis participated in Utah's 2022 Pro Day to demonstrate his talents and abilities.

After four seasons with the Utes, free safety Vonte Davis was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Starting at free safety in all 14 games, Davis recorded 62 total tackles for third most amongst the secondary. He also registered a critical interception against USC early in the season. For his efforts, Davis was named to the 2021 Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was a 2021 Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Having participated in pro day, Davis will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

