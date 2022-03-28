Scenes from Utah Pro Day: Vonte Davis Highlights

After four seasons with the Utes, free safety Vonte Davis was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Starting at free safety in all 14 games, Davis recorded 62 total tackles for third most amongst the secondary. He also registered a critical interception against USC early in the season. For his efforts, Davis was named to the 2021 Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team and was a 2021 Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Having participated in pro day, Davis will now hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah