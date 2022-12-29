Scouting the Penn State Nittany Lions: QB, Sean Clifford

With the 2023 Rose Bowl less than a week away, the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions are preparing to face off for the first time in history as the Pac-12 and Big Ten battle in the Tournament of Roses one last time.

Looking back at the two teams regular season results, several players were pivotal in helping each program reach Pasadena and will no doubt continue to play a key role in the game on January 2.

The following is a scouting report Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) drops back in the pocket during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Michigan State. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports.

2022 Stats

Passing: 210-330 (63.6%), 2,543 yards, 22 TD's, 211.9 Yds per game, 7 INT's

Rushing: 61 attempts, 177 Yds, 2.9 Avg, 5 TD's

Career Overview

A four-year starter, Clifford has been a cornerstone for the Penn State program over the last few seasons. As a result of his early success, Clifford is the Nittany Lions all-time career leader in passing yards (10,382), passing touchdowns (84), completions (817), attempts (1,335) and completion percentage (.612).

Strengths

Experienced

Great in the pocket

Above average athleticism

Quick release, good in tight situations

Adaptable

Willing to work through progressions

Spreads the ball

Having been a four-year starter at a Big Ten program, Clifford is a wise, composed and dangerous quarterback that commands his offense with a plethora of experience. From that experience, Clifford is not one to panic as he's excellent in the pocket and possesses both the athleticism and patience to allow a play to develop.

Looking at the receiving room, Clifford is also willing to spread the wealth as five Penn State receivers have 250+ yards and 12 have recorded a touchdown this season. With that being said, Parker Washington (will not play) and Mitchell Tinsley were by far his favorite targets as both had more than 40 receptions.

Tinsley will be the target to keep an eye on as Washington will not play.

Weaknesses

Accuracy can leave a lot to be desired at times

Not overly creative

Does not disguise reads

Not really a dual-threat

Does not possesses elite escapability

As demonstrated by his 2022 stats, Clifford is not an elite quarterback by any means. Yes, he's reliable, experienced and does not easily break, but he's a fairly one-dimensional player that mostly operates in the pocket and rarely burns defenses any other way.

With all that being said, Clifford has been a four-year starter for a reason. He's incredibly reliable, consistent, and is exactly as advertised. He will test the strength of the Utah secondary, and combined with the run game, the Utes will have their hands full in Pasadena.

