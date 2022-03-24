Skip to main content
Sights from Utah's spring camp: Week one

Sights from Utah's spring camp: Week one

Pictures and Videos from Utah Football's 2022 spring camp

No. 16 Bryson Barnes taking snaps behind the offensive line, Utah - Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Pictures and Videos from Utah Football's 2022 spring camp

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Freshman linebacker Lander Barton taking reps during spring camp.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising taking reps with sophomore Bryson Barnes during spring camp

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Sophomore safety Cole Bishop taking reps during spring camp.

Spring Camp 2022, week one

#23_Faybian Marks__MG_6006
#1_Clark Phillips III__MG_5784
#10_Money Parks__MG_5850
4
Gallery
4 Images

Photos of Clark Phillips III, Money Parks, Ryan Peppins and Faybian Marks at Utah's 2022 Spring Camp.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_17449839
Football

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Britain Covey

By LaMarr Fields6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-22 at 10.31.50 PM
Football

Micah Bernard recalls his early Rose Bowl touchdown, starting at corner and day one of Spring Camp.

By Jared Dann7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-22 at 9.59.04 PM
Football

Ja'Quinden Jackson reflects on last season and prepares for QB2 battle

By Cole Bagley8 hours ago
USATSI_17440265
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said following day one of Utah's spring camp

By Sports Illustrated UtahMar 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-22 at 12.49.20 AM
Football

From pig farms to roses, Bryson Barnes recalls backing up Cameron Rising in Pasadena

By Cole BagleyMar 22, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 2.50.35 PM
Football

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nick Ford

By LaMarr FieldsMar 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-20 at 2.21.39 PM
Football

Utah's early enrollees to keep an eye on: Defense

By Cole BagleyMar 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-19 at 10.55.07 PM
Football

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Hauati Pututau reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft

By Cole Bagley and Jared DannMar 20, 2022