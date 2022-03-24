Sights from Utah's spring camp: Week one

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Freshman linebacker Lander Barton taking reps during spring camp.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Junior quarterback Cameron Rising taking reps with sophomore Bryson Barnes during spring camp

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Sophomore safety Cole Bishop taking reps during spring camp.

Spring Camp 2022, week one 4 Gallery 4 Images

Photos of Clark Phillips III, Money Parks, Ryan Peppins and Faybian Marks at Utah's 2022 Spring Camp.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah