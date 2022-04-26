The sky’s the limit for Utah’s 2022 season according to tenured cornerback Malone Mataele

Following Utah's red and white game and the conclusion of spring camp, junior cornerback Malone Mataele is happy with the team's progress throughout the camp and the chances they’ve had to take their time and focus.

“[Things have] been going pretty good. You know, I feel like us as a team, we begin to work on a lot of small details, having a lot of time being in spring. It's not like season where everything is kind of sped up a bit. We have a lot of time to focus on our techniques and very small details that make a difference in our game,” Mataele said.

“Off the top of my head, first thing that comes to mind is man coverage,” Matale explained, “just being a better cover corner in all aspects, understanding situations, you know, when and where to utilize specific techniques. So in all aspects of my game, I've been working to elevate, but specifically man coverage.”

Continuing another season under cornerbacks and special teams coach Sharrief Shah, Mataele is receiving praise for making strides in his game. Such praise motivates him and his teammates to perform.



“It's very positive. And at times you can get dark and you can lose sight of who's supporting you and where you stand. But when you've got coaches that are staying positive, supporting you like that, it only pushes us to do more and perform to the best of our abilities,” Mataele said.

The cornerback group was left vulnerable in the last game of the season in the Rose Bowl with injuries forcing running back Micah Bernard to fill in at cornerback. However, Mataele believes that right now they’re heading in the right direction.

“I think we're where we want to be,” Mataele said, “we're always going to be in the spotlight… that being said, we're always going to be targeted. We're always going to be the individual with the target on our back… I like where we are. You know, we got a lot of improvement to make. But over the course of this spring, I feel like we've taken some strides in the right direction.”

The slower-paced training that spring camp provides the team has allowed them to hone in on the parts of their game that will help separate them from the competition come fall season. Mataele pointed out parts of the cornerback game that should prove pivotal late in 2022.

“I think just in general, just sharpening up our man coverage skills, playing more fast, more physical, just kind of fine sharpening our techniques as a whole. I feel like those will be the premium factors that will separate us later in the season,” Mataele said.

In recent weeks the Utes have been playing scrimmages behind closed doors. The media have had access to watch the team play and have seen a prolific offense pick apart the defense. For Mataele, it’s hard to lay the blame on any position specifically, rather it's a team effort that needs to be improved.

"Overall, you know, I love the guys who I play with… I go to war with each and every single one of them,” Mataele said, “It's going to be good days and it's going to be bad days. So, it's important that we minimize mistakes and we just pick up and learn from where we left off. I think it's difficult to point out one position because, you know, if one guy messes up all 11 pay. But with that being said, I just think in total, just being able to critique small things you know, run into the ball, playing physical, you know, playing with fundamentals and technique. So like those things will be able to set us apart as opposed to focusing on anything in particular.”

The defense has seen an influx of younger players join in the off-season, including Utah locals Lander Barton and Carson Tabaracci. They, among others, have received praise from their teammates including Mataele who sees a bright future for them.



“I like all the little guys, man. I think they all... this generation of guys that came in, they're very playful, they're very talkative, and they're pretty fun. You know, it's fun to get out there and get going with those guys. You know, they still have a lot of work to do, but in the future, there will be… definitely some playmakers in that bunch,” Mataele said.

As for the Utes’ future in 2022, Mataele has high expectations and has faith in the players and coaching staff. He believes the Pac-12 champions are still the team to beat in the Pac-12.

“I believe the sky's the limit. I think we can accomplish more,” Mataele explained, “We can accomplish more than we have last year. And it's all on us. It's on us as players. And I got faith in our coaches and our staff that they'll be able to get us right. It's just a confidence thing, you know, us being brothers and being out here, putting in work each and every day. No one else outside this facility will be able to feel or see what we've experienced. So that being said, I go to war with any of these guys.”

