The top five offensive performances from the 2022 Utah Spring Football Game

As the University of Utah spring football camp came to a close with the annual spring football game, fans got their first opportunity to get a look at the 2022 roster. The game also provided players and coaches an opportunity to see the progress and development players have made over the last five weeks

The following is a list of the top five performances from the 2022 spring game on the offensive side of the ball.

Offense

5. Makai Cope

R-Freshman

Wide Receiver

Team White

While there were a lot of notable performances from the wide receivers, Makai Cope showed a little extra with his magnificent and jaw-dropping one-handed snag early in the contest. On the very first drive for Team White, Cameron Rising slightly overthrew Cope near the 10 yard line but that was no problem. Creating the separation he needed, Cope then elevated and secured an impressive one-handed catch which left the crowd in awe. For the day, Cope finished with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

4. Devaughn Vele

Sophomore

Wide Receiver

Team White

The cats out of the bag as Utah's "secret weapon" is now the weapon amongst the wide receivers. The Vele-Rising connection is as good as it gets as the two appear to be on the same wavelength on each play and the yards come easy. For the contest, Devaughn Vele recorded three receptions for 72 yards, one of which was a 37 yard bomb down field. That duo is going to scorch opposing secondaries in 2022 and Utah fans got their first taste in the spring game.

3. Jaylon Glover

Freshman

Running Back

Team Red

The Glover train has now left the station and Utah fans witnessed first hand what all the rave is about. Jaylon Glover is the real deal and possesses everything you could want in a running back. With power, agility, quickness, speed, elusiveness, strength and so much more, Glover doesn't need an adjustment period and should contribute for Utah from day one. For the day, Glover finished with 36 yards on five carries (7.2 average).

2. Bryson Barnes

Sophomore

Quarterback

Team White

Bryson Barnes had a fantastic performance in the spring game and picked up right where he left off in the Rose Bowl. Not only did he lead the game with 157 yards on 9-18 and two touchdowns, but he also had a game-high 47 yards on the ground. What Barnes brings to the table is a veteran-like demeanor with calmness and composure. He makes the right plays and rarely takes risks. With that being said however, what we saw from Jackson was just slightly more impressive and showed a lot of growth which earned him the No. 1 spot.

1. Ja'Quinden Jackson

R-Freshman

Quarterback

Team Red

Yes, Barnes bested Ja'Quinden Jackson in nearly every stat but its Jackson's development and potential that earned him the No. 1 spot in this ranking. Jackson is a completely different player than what we saw last year and that was on full display in the spring game. Finishing 11-17 for 138 yards and two touchdowns, Jackson's passes were confident, crisp and on target all game, proving that he can do more than just run the football. So while Barnes may have had better numbers, Jacksons progress and upside is what gives him the slight advantage here.

