The top three players in each position group: Cornerbacks, No. 2 Ja'Travis Broughton

While Utah's secondary was plagued with injury late this last season, the group has had plenty of time to recover and are on track to be one of the best units in the Pac-12 Conference.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

After sustaining a season-ending injury against BYU in just week two, Ja'Travis Broughton missed the remainder of the 2021 season and had to watch his teammates from the sidelines.

Going into last season, Broughton was stepping into his second campaign as a promising starter before sustaining the early injury. Now, looking ahead to 2022, the seasoned junior is expected return to his role as a starter, alongside Clark Phillips III, significantly boosting the protection of the secondary.

With a considerable amount of speed, solid athleticism, good length and a nose for the football, Broughton should be a staple of the pass-protection upon his return. If he can build upon his previous experience, solid spring camp performance and embrace the RSNB culture, teams will have a tough time gaining yards through the air.

Until the season officially begins in September, the fully healed corner mentioned during spring camp that he is focused on improving his man coverage and being better with his eyes.

“Everything has been good so far. I’m making plays, my body is feeling good and we’re just getting better out here so I am excited for the season…[I am working on] being better with my eyes, my man (coverage) technique. Eyes are a big thing when you’re a corner, just not getting lost or staying in your coverage, so just working on the little things,” Broughton said.

