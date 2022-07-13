The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 1 Cameron Rising

While the Utes will return one of the most talented and composed quarterbacks under center in 2022, the position group is perhaps the deepest its ever been with a diverse collection of skilled athletes.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

Looking back at last year, Cameron Rising was simply excellent for Utah. In 13 appearances with 11 starts, Rising went 204-320 (63%) for 2,493 yards (210 yard average in those 11 starts), 20 TD's (16 passing touchdowns in those 11 starts) and just 5 interceptions. Notably, Utah was also 9-2 with Rising at the helm, only losing to Oregon State and eventually Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

In addition to being a dangerous dual-threat, the attributes that made Rising so effective were his leadership, vision and game management. From the second he stepped onto the field, the Utes were a different squad. Instantly, they went from a team with no answers to a team that was finally living up to their full potential and could rarely be stopped. In the 11 games that Rising was at the helm, Utah averaged 38 points per game, opposed to just 29 in the other three.

Rising is simply a different breed. He's the type of quarterback that coaches dream of with his stellar athletic abilities and leadership that elevates the entire team to a whole new level.

So for the first time in awhile, the question is not about who will be leading the Utes under center, but how far can he lead them? What does a full season of Rising translate to in terms of wins and loses?

It should translate to another Pac-12 Championship, and either a shot at redemption in the Rose Bowl, or the programs first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. If Rising can simply build off of what he did last season with some slight improvements to his averages, Utah will be one of the most dangerous teams in all of college football with a real chance to exceed last years results.

