The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 2 Jaylon Glover

With the 2022 football season around the corner, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the top three players in each position group.

Jaylon Glover, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

With the return of Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard, and the addition of freshman Jaylon Glover, Utah's running back room is bursting at the seams with talent and should be one of the top groups in the nation.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

Before making his way to Utah this spring, Glover registered an impressive 6,400 yards on 823 carries (7.8 average) and 83 touchdowns during his high school career. Capped off with a career-high 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior year, Glover was named Florida’s Mr. Football in 2021.

After a remarkable high school campaign, Glover didn't skip a beat as he took spring camp by storm and orchestrated one of the most impressive performances we may have seen from a freshman in years. In addition to a high-level of maturity for his age, Glover also demonstrated a college ready skill-set and should be prepared to take snaps from day one. 

What makes him truly special are his impressive bursts and sheer power which allow him to explode for big plays whenever a seam is opened. Glover also possesses a high level of instinct, elite ability to change direction and solid awareness which allows him to effectively navigate the trenches and burn defenses for their mistakes. 

Additionally, Glover consistently demonstrated throughout camp and the spring game that he's not afraid. He did exactly what was asked for him, kept his head down, exceeded expectations and showed no need for an adjustment period.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, fans shouldn't be surprised to see Glover fulfilling the RB2 role behind Thomas, as he completely floored the coaches and showed he's ready. While they may ease Glover into the position early on, especially with an SEC opponent in Florida week one, Glover will quickly make a name for himself and no team should expect any sort of drop off when Thomas takes a breather.

Between these highly talented backs, Utah's run game should yet again be a three-headed monster, and one that Glover is primary contributor for with his explosiveness, agility and power.

