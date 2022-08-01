The top three players in each position group: Tight End, No. 2 Brant Kuithe

After a remarkable 2021 campaign and one of the most productive seasons in program history, the tight end group is looking just as good, if not better for 2022. With the return of both Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe to the room, in addition to some stellar depth, the tight ends will continue to be lethal weapons for Utah's offense.

With that being said, it's important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

For the last few years, Brant Kuithe has been a staple of the Utah offense and has continually been a reliable target no matter who was under center. In terms of his 2021 production, Kuithe recorded a team-high 611 yards on 50 catches with six touchdowns. For his efforts, Kuithe ranked second amongst all Pac-12 tight ends in receiving touchdowns.

Looking ahead to 2022, Kuithe very well could lead the team in both yards and catches, especially without former Utah receiver Britain Covey. Year after year, Kuithe has proven to be an elite and reliable target as he rarely drops passes and can be counted on in just about any situation. Whether its a short distance, down field or inside the red-zone, Kuithe will get the job done.

Now, why does the potential team-leader in terms of receptions and yards find himself at No. 2 in the tight end group? Let me deliver this as clearly as possible. Kuithe and Kincaid are two of the best tight ends in the country. Together, they're easily a top three duo and should be taken high off the board in the 2023 draft. However, when you look at Kincaid with his size and how efficient he was last year, nearly matching Kuithe in yards with 14 less catches and surpassing him with two more touchdowns, you've got to go with Kincaid.

With that being said, Kuithe is still a magnificent tight end and the competition within the room is razor thin. As for 2022, expectations should be sky-high for both of these guys as they are absolutely critical to the offensive production.

