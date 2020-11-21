THREE THINGS: Utah Must Bend But Not Break On Defense Against USC

Here. We. Go.

Game day has finally arrived as Utah is set to begin its 2020 college football season against No. 20 USC on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

“I look at it as exciting. You want to play against the best. I feel like all the preparation we’ve been doing in the offseason has led us to this point,” Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd said on Tuesday. “I feel like 2020, coming back from this crazy year, what better way to start off than to go against the best team in the Pac-12 South. Two of the best teams. I feel like it’s a perfect matchup. I can’t wait.”

Utah was forced to cancel its Nov. 7 season opener against Arizona when it had multiple members of the program (players and staff) test positive for COVID-19. Then add in the players quarantined due to contact tracing and the Utes were unable to meet the minimum number of scholarship players available.

The Utes were then set face UCLA last Saturday, but a positive COVID-19 test on Friday also kept the Utes below the minimum scholarship threshold. According to a tweet by lineman Nick Ford and subsequent research, LA County (where the game was being held) wouldn't allow Utah players to test their way out of quarantine.

When the Pac-12 released its schedule in October, nearly everybody in the conference and the nation circled Saturday, Nov. 21 on their calendar. It was the day Utah was set to host USC, who many pundits around the nation believed "was back."

It was expected that both programs would enter that matchup 2-0, ranked in the top-20 and the winner would be seen as the favorite to advance to the Pac-12 title game with an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.

Now it's game day and only one team, USC, has held up its side of the bargain. The Trojans are ranked No. 20 in the country and currently sit at 2-0, although both victories have been less than impressive and have required touchdowns in the final minute to win.

Utah hasn't held up its end of the bargain, and it's due to no fault of its own. The Utes had its first two games of the season canceled due to a rash outbreak of COVID-19 within the program that affected both players and coaches.

But all of that is in the past as Saturday night will undoubtedly have fireworks attached to it. The last six times these two teams have met, it's been split down the middle with three wins apiece. They've also combined for four of the past five Pac-12 south titles.

So although it's the first game of the year for the Utes, the stakes are incredibly high.

Here are THREE ways Utah pulls out the win...

1.) Start Fast On Offense

The last two times Utah took the field, the end results were ones the Utes would want to forget. A demolishing in the Pac-12 title game from Oregon and a lackluster performance in the Alamo Bowl against Texas has without a doubt left a foul taste in the Utes mouths.

Also, although Utah hasn't yet played a game this season, USC has. And if there's one thing the Utes have learned is that Trojans are slow starters, needing touchdowns in the final minute of each game to win.

A fast start on offense will not only put the Trojans into a big hole they might not be able to overcome, it could signify big things for Utah's offense moving forward. The offense is in a situation to be dominant, which is exactly what the Utes need considering the youth of their defense. If Cam Rising (or Jake Bentley) and a running back can emerge as legit starters, Utah could very well have the offense carrying the defense.

2.) Bend But Don't Break On Defense

It's been written over and over about Utah's defense and how the Utes must replace nine starters — all of whom are in the NFL — from one of the best units in the nation last season.

Unfortunately for the Utes, the entire secondary is among the new group of starters — and that's not an ideal situation for your season opener against one of the top groups of receivers in the country.

With that being said, the secondary will not have to be perfect to win. They're bound to have some communication issues and give up some chunk plays, and that's something that head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff will have to live with.

But where the Utes can make up for it is in the redzone.

As noted earlier in the week, the Trojans have largely struggled in the redzone despite their myriad of weapons. If Utah can stiffen from the 20-yard line in and force field goals rather than touchdowns, that can seen as good as turnovers.

Utah's offense will put up points (I'd expect) so limiting USC to 3 points rather than 7 will be essential to success.

3.) Be Prepared For Second Half Adjustments

A lot of talk has been made about USC and its come-from-behind wins, but the Trojans would've never accomplished those wins if it wasn't for their second half adjustments.Without Utah having played a game this season, USC will have to learn on the fly with the Utes and then make those second half adjustments.

Utah must be prepared for that. Whether USC elects to bring more pressure or change up its play-calling, the Utes' staff must be ready to treat this game as two separate ones — the first half and the second half.

This bodes well for Utah considering its coaching staff is among the best in the country. But they have to be willing to adjust to whatever comes their way. If they do that, Utah should find itself in the game late in the fourth quarter.

CONCLUSION

This is a game Utah shouldn't have much of a chance in... and that's just the truth.

The Trojans are already 2-0 while the Utes have yet to play a game this year. USC has established its identity on both sides of the ball and Utah is still figuring out how all the pieces will come together. USC has established stars everywhere on the field and Utah is just hoping to field as many starters as possible.

But... anything can happen and that's why they play the game.

