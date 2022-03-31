Tight end Dalton Kincaid turned down an invite to the NFL Combine due to 'unfinished business' in Utah

With week 2 of Spring Camp underway, the Utes are beginning to get a pulse on their strengths and areas of improvement in preparation for the spring game and ultimately, the 2022 fall season.

Last Thursday’s Pro Day saw NFL scouts come to Salt Lake to check out the departing talents of Britain Covey, TJ Pledger, and Co. However, there are some players who elected to forgo declaring for the draft in favor of returning to play one more season in Utah. Tight end Dalton Kincaid is one of those familiar faces who made a difficult, yet important decision to stay. Talking about his decision to stay, Kincaid said:



“I think [there’s] just a lot of unfinished business more than anything. We want to get back and win the Pac-12 championship again and finish what we couldn’t last year. Whether it's the championship or the Rose Bowl, whatever it is, just win that this year.”



A staple of Utah’s offense, Brant Kuithe, was another player who skipped this year's draft to stay in Utah. During the 2021 season, the duo combined for 86 receptions, 1,121 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Kincaid was delighted that Kuithe had opted to stay for 2022.



“[Kuithe] called me when he went and talked to the coaches and came back. And I mean, you want another thread out there because it makes it harder for the defenses to play against you. And he's one of my best friends. So being in a locker room, out on the field with him, having fun on and off the field, I think that's the best thing about it,” Kincaid said.

Kincaid stated that his decision to stay was not impacted by whether Kuithe would’ve declared for the draft or not, but is excited that his teammate is here to stay.



“I mean, if he left and wanted to go to the league, he could have,” Kincaid said. “100% I would’ve supported him with that. Coming back, I would have supported him no matter what. So, I think I'm more excited to have him back than have him leave.”

Tight end coach, Freddie Whittingham, called the duo’s decision to return a “business decision”, one that could benefit them in a years time.

“Both [Kuithe and Kincaid] had been invited to the [NFL] combine and both of them turned that invitation to the combine down,” Whittingham said, “I just think that both of them felt like, you know, there were things in their individual games and personal development to work on. Also because of the COVID year last year, this draft coming up is kind of overloaded with players and especially at the tight end position. So I think they both made a business decision as well to stick around for their senior year here and then put themselves in a great position for the following year's draft.”

Kincaid reflected on what he needs to improve in his game and personal development during Spring Camp.



“I'm never really satisfied. You can always find something to work on blocking, running routes, yards after catch. That for me is the biggest thing when I get the ball in my hands then making a guy miss, and get some extra yards,” Kincaid said.

With the quarterback situation being much more established this year with Cam Rising already being chosen as the starter, it has generated a positive attitude throughout the camp.



“The best thing about Cam, you know what you're going to get every single day. It's kind of hard to come in every day consistent with a positive attitude. I mean, he's a guy you can always look forward to. That's the kind of guy who can bring you that energy and uplift you,” Kincaid explained.

Utah’s last score of the season came in the Rose Bowl at the hands of Kincaid from a Bryson Barnes pass. Kincaid was the only Utah player in the end zone during the play. However, this was not unfamiliar territory for the experienced tight end despite the throw coming from the backup quarterback who stepped in after a Cam Rising head injury forced him out of the game.

“It was just like another day in practice,” Kincaid said, “Bryson’s thrown me that ball multiple times in practice. So, you know, we all had faith in him going into that last drive and he brought us right down the field, put the ball in a perfect spot. And then all I had to do was just catch it.”

Although Ohio State responded with a game-winning field goal on the following drive, Kincaid believes there’s a positive impact on this football program.

“It’s definitely given us a lot of motivation, a lot to look forward to going into the next year. So I think more than anything, kind of just fires up the guys during spring ball, gives us something to strive for and play for next year,” Kincaid said.

With a lot of chatter surrounding the team and whether or not they can repeat the success of the 2021 season, Kincaid’s approach to Spring Camp is focused not on outside voices but on the team.



“I think we just got to stick together. I think that's the biggest thing,” Kincaid explained, “A lot of team chemistry will bring us forward. So I don’t really listen to all the outside noise and kind of just motivate from the inside rather than listen to everybody else.”

