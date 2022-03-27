Top headlines from Utah's 2022 spring camp: Week one

After the first week of spring camp, Utah football has made some progress and has a better idea of what the roster and their potential will be in the fall. With notable quotes from head coach Kyle Whittingham, Ja'Quinden Jackson, Karene Reid, Justin Medlock and new defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss, the 2022 season is shaping up to be very special.

While QB1 is secured for the near future, the battle for QB2 is wide open. With that being said, Whittingham was very impressed with Ja'Quinden Jackson and his recent development.

"It is - it's wide open, Ja'Quinden Jackson has really improved his game since the fall, He has worked hard in the off-season..... and talk about stand-outs he definitely did today," Whittingham said.

After a tough year following the death of his close friends Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, Jackson is in a much better place mentally, and as Whittingham stated, he's been working on his passing game.

“I use my legs a lot but I also have a strong arm,” Jackson said. “But there’s certain stuff I have to work on to get better. A lot of people tell me I can’t throw, which is BS but, when the spring game comes, they’ll see.”

“Accuracy and consistency,” Jackson continued. “Being consistent, throwing the deep balls, short routes and trying to throw with touch. Because I used to break noses, jam fingers, so just me working on my touch.”

Despite the departure of TJ Pledger, the running room is just as strong as ever, especially with the addition of new freshman Jaylon Glover. However, despite the heavy competition, sophomore Micah Bernard is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“I belong here. I’ve been here for 3 years, I’ve always played my role. My role is anything you need me to play, anything you need me to do. That’s my thing and that's going to continue to be it until I’m gone out of here. Everybody knows I’m a team player. I love the team, my coaches, we’re a family here. I’m going to do whatever I need,” Bernard said.

Freshman linebacker Justin Medlock shared his reasoning for flipping from the University of Miami and noted that Utah's ability to help guys reach the next level played a major role.

“I just felt like I didn’t want to go to college for all the glitz and the glamor. Ultimately I wanted to go to the league so I wanted to go somewhere I was going to be developed, I was going to be coached hard and I was going to get better. I feel like this place is the perfect place for that,” Medlock said.

With some notable veteran departures from last years roster, sophomore defenders Karene Reid and Van Fillinger have recognized the need for leadership and are ready to step into those roles.

“Just showing the young guys that I am there for them and I think that comes from Devin [Lloyd] and Nephi [Sewell] being there for me. So whenever they’ve got concerns or questions as far as defense, or just being a student athlete in general, I just try to be what Devin and Nephi were for me.”

“I’m a veteran now, even though I’m a sophomore it doesn’t matter,” Fillinger said, “I think personally one of my goals is to be more of a vocal player and a visual leader, to do things the right way and have people see me doing it the right way so it rubs off on them. Leadership is going to be big this season… it’s going to take a little bit of everyone to pitch in and try to do a little better in that standpoint.”

New defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss has been impressed with his position group thus far, especially sophomore Junior Tafuna.

"There is no ceiling with him. I mean he has unbelievable opportunity, unbelievable talent. He does some things that other guys just really can’t. He’s just that explosive, that talented, that he’s able to use those abilities - and what’s scary is he doesn’t even know what he has yet. So he has a high ceiling, if there is a ceiling. Like I said, I think he’s gonna be even better than what he was last year," Elliss explained.

