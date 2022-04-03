Top headlines from Utah's 2022 spring camp: Week two

After the second week of spring camp, Utah football has made some progress and has a better idea of what the roster and their potential will be in the fall. With notable quotes from head coach Kyle Whittingham, Cameron Rising, Jaylon Glover, Dalton Kincaid, Clark Phillips III and tight ends coach Fred Whittingham, the 2022 season is shaping up to be very special.

While there is no chance anybody beats Rising out for QB1, ThiccBoi7 understands the importance of proving himself each and every day.

"I still think theres things I need to tighten up. Make sure I am more efficient on the offensive side and just make sure I am getting my completion percentage up...and make sure I prove that I am the best guy to run the offense each and everyday," Rising explained.

Freshman running back Jaylon Glover is turning a lot of heads, including head coach Kyle Whittingham's.

"Without a doubt. He is very mature and doesn't act like a kid that should still be in high school. He has a tremendous work ethic and he is organized in all facets of his life. He has things laid out the way he wants them with his goals and he is a guy that we think will be very important for us," Whittingham said.

Jaylon Glover understands the importance of preparation and is setting himself up to be a contributor from day one.

“We’re going to the swamp first game and being at home, I’d love to touch the field. That would be a big milestone for me. Just to play in front of family and I want to touch the field. I feel like I can do some great things and this is why I am here today, to try put in this work to make sure I can do those things,” Glover said.

Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid turned down NFL combine invitations to win more games at Utah and put themselves in a better position for the draft next year.

“Both [Kuithe and Kincaid] had been invited to the [NFL] combine and both of them turned that invitation to the combine down,” Fred Whittingham said, “I just think that both of them felt like, you know, there were things in their individual games and personal development to work on. Also because of the COVID year last year, this draft coming up is kind of overloaded with players and especially at the tight end position. So I think they both made a business decision as well to stick around for their senior year here and then put themselves in a great position for the following year's draft.”

Dalton Kincaid also shared that he decided to come back due to "unfinished business".

“I think [there’s] just a lot of unfinished business more than anything. We want to get back and win the Pac-12 championship again and finish what we couldn’t last year. Whether it's the championship or the Rose Bowl, whatever it is, just win that this year," Kincaid said.

Kyle Whittingham is pleased with the safety position and several guys are beginning to step up.

"So far. Cole Bishop is a tremendous player, you saw that last year when he started as a true freshman. Kamo'i Latu is really making strides. Darrien Stewart is doing a good job, Bryson Reeves is also getting some good reps. RJ Hubert is 100-percent healthy right now as well," Whittingham explained.

The Utah defense is focused on creating more turnovers for 2022.

“The biggest thing individually and I feel like in the corner room is just continuing to be consistent, working on our technique and we want to come out of spring healthy…we want to take the ball more. That’s our biggest focus. We didn’t have enough turnovers last year and I feel like it starts with spring,” Phillips said.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah