Top Performers from the Utah Utes 35-7 victory over the Aztecs

Despite a slow start, several Utes really stood out in the 35-7 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.
While the first quarter against San Diego State was certainly one to forget, the Utes responded in the second and third en route to a commanding 35-7 victory over the Aztecs.

In what was a breakout game for Utah's wide receivers, several Utes shined in their revengeful victory.

5. Brant Kuithe 

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

While it wasn't quite the performance we've become accustomed to from the tight ends, Brant Kuithe still had a solid game and led the team in terms of receiving yards. For the night, the experienced tight end finished with 64 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. 

Kuithe will remain a primary asset for the offense, but it was good to see the receivers get some love.

4. Karene Reid

In the absence of Mohamoud Diabate, Karene Reid significantly stepped up and was all over the field. In addition to four tackles, of which included 1.5 tackles for loss, he also snagged a timely interception.

If you didn't know Reid before, you should now. He's highly skilled and still has a lot of time remaining as a Ute.

3. Cole Bishop

San Diego State Aztecs running back Jordan Byrd (15) runs the ball against Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Is there anything Cole Bishop can't do? The answer is no. Whether he's blitzing, dropping into coverage, or stopping the run, Bishop is practically a one man show. For the night, Bishop finished with a team-high nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Bishop is incredible and its crazy he's just a sophomore.

2. Devaughn Vele

Finally, Utah turns to their wide receivers and some magic happens. 

On three receptions, Devaughn Vele finished with 38 yards and two touchdowns, which couldn't have come at a better time. Not only did he help Utah dig themselves out a tough first quarter, but he put the nail in the coffin with his second touchdown. 

Simply put, Utah's receivers proved they can play and Vele is immensely talented. Hopefully the Utes continue to use him moving forward.

1. Cameron Rising

This is becoming a regular thing for Cameron Rising but nobody is upset about it. In what turned out to be a career day for the junior quarterback, Rising finished with a career-high four touchdowns and 224 yards. 

After what was a difficult start to the season against Florida, Rising has bounced back impressively. The question now will be how productive can he be in conference play? Arizona State will be a good test.

