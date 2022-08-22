Skip to main content
Tyler Huntley has near perfect first half against Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Huntley has near perfect first half against Cardinals

In a preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has been nearly perfect in the first half.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In the first half of their preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, former Ute and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley had a near perfect performance.

Through the first 30 minutes of play, Huntley went 13-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown. 

Towards the end of the first half, Huntley connected with Isaiah Likely on an eight yard touchdown pass to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead. After dropping back into the pocket, Huntley fired a pass right between two defenders, perfectly threading the needle to the 6-foot-4 tight end, who then powered his way into the end zone.

With performances like this, Huntley continues to prove himself as one of the most deadly backups in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens currently lead the Cardinals 10-3 at halftime. 

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Money Parks, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: August 15 - 21

By FanNation AllUtes
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Mika Tafua (52) is held back by Los Angeles Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer (68) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Football

Watch: Mika Tafua delivers punishing sack against LA Chargers

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_18810926
Football

Britain Covey continues to shine despite thumb injury

By Cole Bagley
Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a pre-season game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium.
Football

Watch: Zack Moss scores two TD's in first half against Broncos

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 60
Football

Five Predictions for the Utah Utes 2022 football season

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 30
Football

Freddie Whittingham 'feels great' about Utah's tight end depth heading into the season

By FanNation AllUtes
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 11.17.20 PM
Football

Utah's freshmen linebackers need to 'rise to the top' with high expectations for 2022

By Cole Bagley
08032022_UU_FB_Fall Camp Day 1 hd edits 79
Football

Utah's Solomon Enis is focused on consistency and helping the receivers become the best in the Pac-12

By Cole Bagley