Tyler Huntley has near perfect first half against Cardinals

In the first half of their preseason matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, former Ute and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley had a near perfect performance.

Through the first 30 minutes of play, Huntley went 13-14 for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Towards the end of the first half, Huntley connected with Isaiah Likely on an eight yard touchdown pass to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead. After dropping back into the pocket, Huntley fired a pass right between two defenders, perfectly threading the needle to the 6-foot-4 tight end, who then powered his way into the end zone.

With performances like this, Huntley continues to prove himself as one of the most deadly backups in the league.

The Ravens currently lead the Cardinals 10-3 at halftime.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes